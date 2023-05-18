Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

League of Ireland weekend predictions

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers should have no issue beating Drogheda United on Friday night and look a great bet on the handicaps.

Drogs have been unlucky to amass just two points from the last 21 on offer, but it is a reflection of their squad being stretched.

Rovers, meanwhile, could not be in a more different position and can call on an incredible array of talent off the bench each week.

They coughed up a couple of sloppy goals against St Patrick's on Monday but still scored three themselves and it will be difficult for Drogs to get any sort of a foothold against a superb Hoops midfield. The champs could easily win by a wide margin.

The Virgin Media cameras are at Tolka Park on Friday as Shelbourne play host to St Patrick's. It's not an especially attractive betting heat but the draw looks worth a small interest at 9-4.

Shels have become exceptionally hard to beat and are growing all the time under the guidance of Damien Duff and Joey O'Brien. They are unbeaten in eight games while Saints played well against Rovers so a close contest seems likely.

Elsewhere on Friday, Derry should be far too strong for UCD, Dundalk versus Bohemians makes no appeal from a punting perspective and Sligo's visit to Cork looks to have been priced accordingly.

Galway United are without a couple of key players for the trip to Treaty in Division One. Matches between this pair tend to be scrappy affairs and are usually close. Treaty should keep the visitors honest and they look the value with a decent handicap start.

Finn Harps are enduring a really poor season, conceding almost two goals on average per game, and Waterford could run riot in Ballybofey after hitting Cobh for five last weekend.

Take the Blues, who desperately need to win in order to chase down Galway, to win by at least two goals.

