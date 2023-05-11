Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Dundalk

3pts 5-6 general



Both teams to score in Bohemians v Derry

2pts 19-20 Bet365



Shelbourne +0.25 in Asian Handicap

2pts 11-10 Bet365



Cobh +1.5

3pts 19-20 Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Dundalk may be a work in progress but they are at least trending in the right direction, unlike Friday's visitors to Oriel, Cork City.

Dundalk are among a group of five sides fighting it out for Europe this season in a bracket just above Cork City, who are only three points better off than bottom side UCD and in serious danger of going down.

There's little confidence about Cork staying up right now, while Dundalk have a young and exciting squad who are expected to develop under excellent head coach Stephen O'Donnell.

Dundalk's 1-0 win in Sligo - their third win on the spin - was a huge victory and they can follow up against a Cork team shipping a lot of goals.

Bohemians remain top for now and their battle with Derry City, second-favourites for the title, will be telling. Derry are nowhere near as good defensively without Mark Connolly but they have lots of attacking talent, as do Bohs, and goals look likely to flow at Dalymount Park.

Shelbourne are really growing under Damien Duff and Joey O'Brien and have gone seven games without defeat, a run that includes a victory at home to Sligo Rovers. They look value to get a result at the Showgrounds.

In Shamrock Rovers' last eight games, they have won seven and kept five clean sheets and the only team they failed to beat were Shelbourne, who were 2-0 up at one stage in Tallaght. Take Shels on the Asian handicap.

Cobh have quickly developed into a doughty side under Shane Keegan and, while they have shortened against Waterford, they still represent great value getting a 1.5-goal start.

Follow us on Twitter