Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
League of Ireland

Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for this weekend's matches from the League of Ireland.

Johnny Kenny of Shamrock Rovers celebrates his goal against Dundalk
Johnny Kenny of Shamrock Rovers celebrates his goal against DundalkCredit: Ramsey Cardy

Best bets

Shamrock Rovers to win the league
3pts 11-10 general

Treaty draw no bet
4pts 5-6 general

Bray +1.25 on Asian handicap
1pt 19-10 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Shamrock Rovers look great value at odds against to win the League of Ireland now that they have really clicked into gear, and they host Shelbourne on Friday evening.

Rovers started slowly but have won three on the bounce without conceding, hitting nine goals in three games, two of them difficult away ties. Derry ought to remain a threat but Rovers are so good right now it is hard to see them remaining available at odds-against for much longer.

Bohemians are making the running but Rovers were miles better than them last Friday and have far more money too. Derry's lack of goals of late is a major concern.

Derry visit Dundalk on Sunday and that is a game of limited appeal from a betting perspective. Both have had a poor run of late and it is hard to know what to expect.

On a tricky coupon this weekend Treaty look the best bet to get a result at a Finn Harps team struggling for confidence. Blues have an excellent coach in Tommy Barrett, are clicking into form and ought to start moving up the table in the next few weeks.

Galway United have won all their games but they take on a decent side in Bray Wanderers, who have lost just once, and Wanderers can at least keep it tight in Terryland.

The Seagulls are getting better week on week and Galway look a bit flattered by their recent wins.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Johnny WardRacing Post Reporter
Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 15:35, 13 April 2023
icon
more inLeague of Ireland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inLeague of Ireland