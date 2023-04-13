Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Shamrock Rovers to win the league

3pts 11-10 general



Treaty draw no bet

4pts 5-6 general

Bray +1.25 on Asian handicap

1pt 19-10 bet365

League of Ireland weekend predictions

Shamrock Rovers look great value at odds against to win the League of Ireland now that they have really clicked into gear, and they host Shelbourne on Friday evening.

Rovers started slowly but have won three on the bounce without conceding, hitting nine goals in three games, two of them difficult away ties. Derry ought to remain a threat but Rovers are so good right now it is hard to see them remaining available at odds-against for much longer.

Bohemians are making the running but Rovers were miles better than them last Friday and have far more money too. Derry's lack of goals of late is a major concern.

Derry visit Dundalk on Sunday and that is a game of limited appeal from a betting perspective. Both have had a poor run of late and it is hard to know what to expect.

On a tricky coupon this weekend Treaty look the best bet to get a result at a Finn Harps team struggling for confidence. Blues have an excellent coach in Tommy Barrett, are clicking into form and ought to start moving up the table in the next few weeks.

Galway United have won all their games but they take on a decent side in Bray Wanderers, who have lost just once, and Wanderers can at least keep it tight in Terryland.

The Seagulls are getting better week on week and Galway look a bit flattered by their recent wins.

