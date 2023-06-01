Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Sligo draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

2pts 13-8 bet365

Shelbourne

7.45pm Friday

1pt 5-1 bet365

Cobh Ramblers draw no bet

7.45pm Friday

2pts 7-5 BoyleSports

League of Ireland weekend predictions

There is little between Bohemians and Sligo Rovers so John Russell's visitors can be fancied to give a good account of themselves at Dalymount Park on Friday.

Sligo's win over a disappointing Derry on Saturday arrested a poor run of form, but the Premier Division is so tight this season that good and bad runs are inevitable. Max Mata, who is having an excellent season, is back for Rovers and Bohs are a work in progress.

Declan Devine's side have had some tough games of late, picking up two points from their last four games, and this is another difficult challenge. They are still exceeding expectations but there isn't as much between them and Sligo as the betting suggest.

Derry blew the chance to extend their lead over Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table with that defeat against Sligo last weekend.

Their recent league tussles with Shelbourne have tended to be close and Shels look lively outsiders when the pair meet at Brandywell.

The visitors have lost just one of their last ten games, although their inability to create chances slightly tempers enthusiasm. A small bet on the Reds is advised at 5-1.

Shamrock Rovers are a tempting bet to beat Dundalk, but team news will be key as the champions have a number of absentees and they are short enough in the betting.

In Division One, Galway look away and gone at the top having surged into a 12-point lead.

Every team bar Kerry is in the mix for a playoff berth and Cobh Ramblers look underrated against a Wexford side who are five points adrift of them in the standings and have disappointed so far this season.

