Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward: Improving Dundalk can put up a fight

Best bets

Dundalk +1 in Asian Handicap

2pts 11-20 bet365



Drogheda

3pts Evs general

Galway -2 on handicap

3pts 23-20 Hills



League of Ireland weekend preview

Derry City are already seven points clear of Shamrock Rovers but the Hoops may close the gap in the League of Ireland on Friday.

City are a shorter price than Rovers to win their match on Friday but the visit of Dundalk will challenge Ruaidhri Higgins' men.

Teams managed by Stephen O'Donnell in the League of Ireland tend to be very competitive against better sides and Dundalk have won their last two, hitting seven goals in the process.

Derry look title contenders at this early stage and clearly deserve to be favourites for this game but Dundalk seem to be improving and can at least keep it tight.

Derry look a better team on grass and made hard enough work of beating Cork City in their sole Brandywell match this year in the league.

The stakes are already quite high for Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park and this is no formality for a team shipping lots of goals.

Opponents Shelbourne are really well organised under Damien Duff and a best-price evens about the Hoops looks about right.

Friday's best bet looks to be Drogheda to win at UCD, who made a decent start but have been a shambles in their last two games, conceding eight goals and looking out of their depth.

Drogs have been really competitive so they should surely be odds-on and a win would be hugely significant in their battle to not finish bottom this season. They look far better than UCD right now.

Galway United are flying high in Division 1, especially as none of their strikers has scored yet. They should make light work of Kerry at Terryland.

