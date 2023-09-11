Where to watch

Scotland v England team news

Scotland

Injured pair Liam Kelly and Elliot Anderson had to withdraw from the squad. Otherwise Steve Clarke has a fully-fit squad to choose from with Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes all pushing for a start.

England

Squad regulars Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and John Stones are out injured. Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Aaron Ramsdale, Callum Wilson and Eberechi Eze will all be hoping for game time.

Scotland v England prediction

England were held to a goalless draw by Scotland on their run to the Euro 2020 final and the Three Lions may find the Tartan Army tough to budge when the two rivals collide again at Hampden Park.

The stakes are much lower in this friendly encounter but Scotland will be keen to show how much progress they have made under Steve Clarke against an elite nation.

The Scots are a perfect five from five in Euro 2024 qualifying after Friday’s 3-0 win in Cyprus and their impressive start in Group A has featured victories over Spain, Norway and Georgia.

Scotland have risen 20 places to 30th in the world ranking under Clarke and they need only two points from their final three qualifiers to guarantee an appearance at back-to-back European Championships.

That all bodes well and suggests they have the credentials to provide a stern test against England, who saw their 100 per cent record in Euro 2024 qualifying end with Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

England had plenty of possession but lacked creativity against the Ukrainians, managing only four shots on target and forcing just three corners.

That means the Three Lions have failed to win in four of their last seven away internationals, having also suffered Nations League defeats at Hungary and Italy and been held to a 1-1 draw by Germany.

Scotland, meanwhile, are proving pretty irresistible in their familiar surroundings and they have won each of their last six home games, conceding only once in that period.

That includes a high-profile 2-0 victory at home to Spain in March, highlighting their improvement, and suggests they should have little to fear in this encounter.

England evidently have the greater quality, especially in forward areas with Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham having all started the domestic season in flying form.

But patience is wearing thin with manager Gareth Southgate, whose tactics have failed to bring out the best in their attacking talents, while his decisions to pick players based on reputation rather than performances is another frustrating matter.

Given the manner of England’s flat performance against Ukraine, combined with Scotland’s rich vein of form, the Tartan Army look a good bet to avoid defeat as the old enemies face off in this special 150th anniversary match.

Scotland have growing Premier League quality in their ranks and they have been tough to break down, especially at Hampden Park where they have lost only one of their last ten internationals.

Key stat

The last two meetings between the two home nations have ended as draws.

Probable teams

Scotland (5-4-1): Gunn; Hickey, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn; Adams.

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Colwill, Maguire, Chilwell; Bellingham, Rice, Gallagher; Foden, Kane, Rashford.

