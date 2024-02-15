Football accumulator tips for Friday, February 16: Back our 15-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Southampton's hopes of a top-two finish in the Championship took a hit on Tuesday night when they lost 3-1 at Bristol City.

The Saints face another tricky awayday at West Brom on Friday evening, while Serie A leaders Inter look bankers in our 15-1 acca with CopyBet .

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Friday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Matthew Ireland has picked:

Under 2.5 goals in West Brom v Southampton

Werder Bremen to beat Cologne

Inter to beat Salernitana

Lyon to beat Nice

Our Friday fourfold pays out at 15-1 with CopyBet.

West Brom v Southampton

West Brom are usually a tough nut to crack at the Hawthorns and the Baggies could frustrate a Southampton side who saw their long unbeaten run come to an end on Tuesday night. It promises to be tight so under 2.5 goals looks the play.

Cologne v Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen had won three Bundesliga games in a row prior to their surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Heidenheim last weekend. But they can return to winning ways against Cologne, who have won just three league matches all season.

Inter v Salernitana

Serie A leaders Inter have won their last six Serie A home matches, conceding just once in that run of success, and Salernitana seem unlikely to pose the Nerazzurri many problems.

Lyon v Nice

Lyon have won three of their last four home league games while Nice have scored in just one of their last five Ligue 1 outings on the road. The hosts should prevail at the Groupama Stadium on Friday night.

