Crawley vs Crewe prediction, betting odds and tips: Red Devils can complete remarkable rise

Crewe vs Crawley team news

Crawley

Harry Forster, Will Wright and Klaidi Lolos must be assessed after coming off injured in the second-leg win at MK Dons. Kellan Gordon, Joy Mukena and Jack Roles are fighting to start.

Crewe

The Railwaymen emerged unscathed from their playoff semi-final win over Doncaster and manager Lee Bell could name the same starting XI.

Crewe vs Crawley predictions

Having been ante-post relegation favourites, Crawley are within 90 minutes of a remarkable rise to League One and the Red Devils can seal the deal with a Wembley win over Crewe.

Scott Lindsay’s side defied all expectations to finish seventh in League Two and their 8-1 aggregate annihilation of MK Dons in their playoff semi-final means confidence is brimming.

Crawley’s recruitment drive has been different to what most fourth-tier teams deploy, with them signing players largely from the National League and below. But it has paid dividends and they've unearthed some gems in 24-goal striker Danilo Orsi and midfield men Liam Kelly, Klaidi Lolos and Jay Williams.

Lindsay backs his side to outscore the opposition and, while risks are often taken, they should have too much firepower for Crewe, who were fortunate to come past Doncaster in their last-four battle.

Having lost the opening leg at home 2-0, Crewe got their revenge by the same scoreline at the Keepmoat Stadium before prevailing on penalties. However, they managed only four shots on target in 210 minutes of action.

The Railwaymen also stuttered into the playoffs, winning only two of their final 12 games, and they failed to score in six of those matches.

Crewe did complete a league double over Crawley in the regular season and they may be able to put those forward frailties behind them to get on the scoresheet, but the Red Devils are fancied to win when it matters most.

Playoff finals can be cagey but this should be anything but as twelve of Crawley’s last 14 games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Crawley's last eight fixtures.

Probable teams

Crawley (3-4-2-1): Addai; Mukena, Maguire, Conroy; Gordon, L. Kelly, Williams, J. Kelly; Lolos, Campbell; Orsi.

Subs: Roles, Wright, Forster, Tsaroulla, Darcy, Adeyemo, Sandford.

Crewe (4-2-3-1): Stryjek; Billington, Turns, Demetriou, Adebisi; Tabiner, Thomas; Tracey, Rowe, Long; Nevitt

Subs: Austerfield, Baker-Richardson, Holicek, Leigh, Kirk, Cooney, Finney.

