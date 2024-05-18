Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 19: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

The Premier League season reaches its conclusion on Sunday and Manchester City are aiming to seal a fourth straight title by beating West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal, hoping for a slip-up from leaders City, are at home to Everton while Jurgen Klopp faces Wolves in his final game as Liverpool manager and our Sunday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with Betfair



Accumulator tips and predictions for Sunday

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Crystal Palace to beat Aston Villa

Tottenham to beat Sheffield United

Liverpool to beat Wolves

Manchester United to beat Brighton

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa have already secured Champions League qualification and should be opposed on their final-day trip to in-form Crystal Palace. The Eagles have won five of their last six league games, beating West Ham 5-2, Newcastle 2-0 and Manchester United 4-0 in their last three at Selhurst Park.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Tottenham have lost five of their last six matches but those defeats all came against teams in the top seven and they should bounce back at bottom club Sheffield United. The relegated Blades have conceded a record 101 goals in 37 games and look set to finish a tough campaign with a 13th home defeat.

Liverpool vs Wolves

Despite Liverpool's late-season wobble, there should be a special atmosphere at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp's final match in charge. The Reds have won 14 of their 16 home fixtures against teams below them in the table and can take maximum points against a Wolves side who have lost four of their last five.

Brighton vs Manchester United

Boost the odds of the final-day acca by backing Manchester United to win at struggling Brighton. United played well in last weekend's defeat to Arsenal before beating Newcastle 3-2 on Wednesday while Brighton's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea stretched their lean run to one win in nine league matches.

