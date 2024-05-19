Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:50 RiponHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:50 RiponHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Football accumulator tips for Monday May 20: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with Betfair

There is action all over Europe on Monday night with Bologna's clash with Juventus the highlight. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with Betfair.

Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Under 2.5 goals in Bologna v Juventus

Verona to beat Salernitana 

Over 2.5 goals in Palermo v Venezia 

Genk to beat Antwerp

Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £40 in free bet multiples

Bologna v Juventus

Bologna and Juventus are both assured of Champions League football next season and it could be a low-scoring affair when the two meet for their penultimate fixture of the season

Salernitana v Verona

Verona are only two points above the Serie A drop zone heading into the penultimate game of the season but they could take another step towards safety against already relegated Salernitana

Palermo v Venezia

There have been at least three goals in 11 of Palermo's last 13 Serie B home games and each of Venezia’s last five outings have seen over 2.5 goals land, so that looks a solid bet

Genk v Antwerp

Antwerp head to Genk on an awful run, losing seven of their last eight matches and Mark van Bommel’s men are heading for another defeat.

Get £40 in free bet multiples when you bet on the Racing Post football acca with Betfair

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Racing Post football acca.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

  • Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF.
  • Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).
  • Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

  • All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.
  • Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.
  • Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.
  • Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
  • Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.
  • You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.
  • If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
  • To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.
  • Visit Betfair for further T&Cs
  • 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

inFootball tips

iconCopy
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips