Football accumulator tips for Monday May 20: Back our 7-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets
Henry Hardwicke's football fourfold pays out at 7-1 with Betfair
There is action all over Europe on Monday night with Bologna's clash with Juventus the highlight. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 7-1 with Betfair.
Not got a Betfair account? New customers can click here to get £40 in free bets when they place a £10 bet with Betfair.
All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday
Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:
Under 2.5 goals in Bologna v Juventus
Verona to beat Salernitana
Over 2.5 goals in Palermo v Venezia
Genk to beat Antwerp
Back the Racing Post football acca with Betfair and get £40 in free bet multiples
Bologna v Juventus
Bologna and Juventus are both assured of Champions League football next season and it could be a low-scoring affair when the two meet for their penultimate fixture of the season
Salernitana v Verona
Verona are only two points above the Serie A drop zone heading into the penultimate game of the season but they could take another step towards safety against already relegated Salernitana
Palermo v Venezia
There have been at least three goals in 11 of Palermo's last 13 Serie B home games and each of Venezia’s last five outings have seen over 2.5 goals land, so that looks a solid bet
Genk v Antwerp
Antwerp head to Genk on an awful run, losing seven of their last eight matches and Mark van Bommel’s men are heading for another defeat.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
