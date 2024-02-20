Football accumulator tips for Wednesday, February 21: Back our 19-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The Champions League last-16 stage continues on Wednesday evening as Arsenal enter the fray while the Gunners' Premier League title rivals Liverpool are on domestic duty as they host Luton at Anfield. Both those matches feature in the Racing Post Sport midweek fourfold which pays out at 19-1 with CopyBet.



All bets must be placed by 7.30pm.

Wednesday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Both teams to score in Liverpool v Luton

Over 2.5 goals in Porto v Arsenal

Barcelona to beat Napoli

Real Salt Lake or draw double chance v Inter Miami

Liverpool v Luton

Liverpool are long odds-on to defeat Luton and the Reds should oblige, but both teams to score looks a better value selection having landed in each of the Hatters' last six away matches.

Porto v Arsenal

Both Porto and Arsenal are in fine scoring form so this Champions League last-16 tie looks unlikely to be a cagey affair. The Gunners' last six matches have all featured three or more goals.

Napoli v Barcelona

Napoli sacked Walter Mazzarri on Monday evening, which is less than ideal preparation for this first-leg clash with Barcelona. The Spanish giants have won six of their last seven matches away from home.

Inter Miami v Real Salt Lake

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as the MLS season begins but his Inter Miami team could struggle to find a way through Real Salt Lake, who lost only five times on the road in the 2023 regular season.

