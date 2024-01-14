Football accumulator tips for Monday, January 15: Derby can cut loose in 5-1 acca

The Sky cameras head to Pride Park on Monday evening as promotion-chasing Derby bid to further their cause in their League One clash with Burton Albion.

Monday accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Atalanta to beat Frosinone

Auxerre to beat Bordeaux

Derby -1 goal on handicap v Burton

Algeria to beat Angola

Atalanta v Frosinone

Atalanta have won their last four home matches and should make light work of a Frosinone team who have failed to win any of their nine Serie A away fixtures this season. Expect an easy win for Gian Piero Gasperini's men.

Auxerre v Bordeaux

Auxerre have won four consecutive Ligue 2 matches and are closing on the top spot in France's second tier. They look likely to prove too strong for a Bordeaux team who are at risk of being pulled into a relegation scrap.

Derby v Burton

Derby have won nine of their last 11 League One matches and can cut loose against Burton. Five of those nine wins came by a margin of at least two goals and they face a Burton side with a -14 goal difference on the road.

Algeria v Angola

Algeria can kick-off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a win. The Fennec Foxes boast players from a number of top European sides while opponents Angola are far weaker and have scored one goal in their last seven games.

