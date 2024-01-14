Football accumulator tips for Monday, January 15: Derby can cut loose in 5-1 acca
The Sky cameras head to Pride Park on Monday evening as promotion-chasing Derby bid to further their cause in their League One clash with Burton Albion.
Matches from the Africa Cup of Nations, Serie A and France's Ligue 2 also feature in our 5-1 Sky Bet acca. All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.
Monday accumulator predictions
Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:
Atalanta to beat Frosinone
Auxerre to beat Bordeaux
Derby -1 goal on handicap v Burton
Algeria to beat Angola
Atalanta v Frosinone
Atalanta have won their last four home matches and should make light work of a Frosinone team who have failed to win any of their nine Serie A away fixtures this season. Expect an easy win for Gian Piero Gasperini's men.
Auxerre v Bordeaux
Auxerre have won four consecutive Ligue 2 matches and are closing on the top spot in France's second tier. They look likely to prove too strong for a Bordeaux team who are at risk of being pulled into a relegation scrap.
Derby v Burton
Derby have won nine of their last 11 League One matches and can cut loose against Burton. Five of those nine wins came by a margin of at least two goals and they face a Burton side with a -14 goal difference on the road.
Algeria v Angola
Algeria can kick-off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a win. The Fennec Foxes boast players from a number of top European sides while opponents Angola are far weaker and have scored one goal in their last seven games.
