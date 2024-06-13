BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Germany vs Scotland. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch

ITV1, 8pm Friday

Germany vs Scotland bet builder tips

Germany to win

Kai Havertz to score any time

Ryan Porteous to be carded

8-1 with Paddy Power

Germany to win

Germany have not won their opening match at a major tournament since defeating Ukraine 2-0 at Euro 2016 but they can get off to a flying start at Euro 2024 by beating Scotland in Munich.

No standalone host nation have won the European Championship since Michel Platini inspired France to success at Euro 1984.

But Germany's belief is rising rapidly under Julian Nagelsmann, who has overseen a substantial upturn in their performances and results.

Die Mannschaft are unbeaten in four matches this year, including a superb 2-0 success away to France.

They also showed calmness and resilience by coming from behind to secure 2-1 victories at home to the Netherlands and Greece.

While Germany have been finding different ways to triumph, Scotland seem to have lost the winning knack.

Steve Clarke's side had gone seven games without a victory before an unconvincing 2-0 success over Gibraltar and their Euro 2024 challenge is likely to get off to a rocky start.

Kai Havertz to score at any time

Kai Havertz is expected to spearhead the Germany attack and he can show his worth by scoring in the opening game.

Julian Nagelsman has the option of deploying Havertz or Niclas Fullkrug in the centre-forward position but he has favoured Havertz in recent friendlies and seems likely to stick with the Arsenal man.

Havertz has bagged 16 international goals and eight of those have come within the last two years.

He should pose a substantial threat to the Scottish back-line and looks a solid bet to notch any time.

Ryan Porteous to be carded

Scotland's defenders are likely to be put under pressure from the early stages and a few of them may struggle to cope with the occasion.

Decision-making will be key and there are doubts over the temperament of Watford defender Ryan Porteous, who has a habit of trying to win challenges when he has little hope of success.

Porteous finished joint-top of the Championship's card count with 14 bookings and he looks overpriced for a caution.

