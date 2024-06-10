Tuesday's international friendly predictions, betting odds and tips: Portugal can bounce back with high-scoring success

Where to watch Portugal v Ireland

Best bets

Portugal to win & over 2.5 goals v Ireland

1pt 7-10 BoyleSports

Cameroon draw no bet v Angola

1pt 8-11 bet365

International predictions

There is a quiet confidence among punters that Portugal can go the distance at Euro 2024 this summer and Roberto Martinez’s talented side will be eager to put the continent on notice with a strong performance in their final warm-up game for the finals against Ireland.

Portugal, 15-2 to win a second European title, have only England, France and hosts Germany ahead of them in the betting for Euro 2024 following a perfect qualifying campaign in which they scored 36 goals – the most of any nation.

And they could showcase all of that attacking prowess in Aveiro on Tuesday by recording a high-scoring friendly victory over Ireland, whose only wins in qualifying came against Gibraltar. Martinez’s side have opted for a busier schedule than most of their Euro 2024 rivals.

They triumphed 4-2 over Finland in Lisbon last Tuesday but suffered a setback on Saturday when losing 2-1 to at home to Croatia.

The Iberians have gone four matches without keeping a clean sheet but they remain fully committed to an attacking style of play and are likely to be led by 39-year-old legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who was an unused substitute at the weekend.

Ronaldo is 8-13 to increase his record-breaking 128-goal international tally and his involvement would certainly raise the profile of the fixture and make life harder for Ireland, who remain under the temporary stewardship of interim manager John O'Shea.

Ireland have been in the market for a new permanent manager since parting company with Stephen Kenny in November last year.

They picked up just six points in Euro 2024 qualifying – all against Gibraltar – and ended up 12 points adrift of a top-two finish.

Such a poor campaign left plenty of room for improvement and there was immediate progress under O'Shea, who was installed for the March friendlies at home to Belgium and Switzerland and delivered a 0-0 draw and a 1-0 defeat.

O'Shea was allowed to continue for the June fixtures and celebrated his first victory last Tuesday after Troy Parrott's injury-time goal secured a hard-fought 2-1 success at home to Hungary.

After competing well against three Euro 2024 participants, Ireland face their biggest test against the 2016 European champions.

However, they are weakened at the back with John Egan and Nathan Collins absent from the squad and may struggle to avoid a heavy defeat.

Northern Ireland are in a similar position to Ireland as they seek to recover from a failed Euro 2024 qualifying campaign but they would expect to put a victory on the board when facing Andorra at Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in south eastern Spain.

The Green and Whites were hammered 5-1 by Spain in Mallorca on Saturday but they had previously gone on a three-game unbeaten which included a 1-0 success over Scotland at Hampden Park.

Michael O'Neill seems to have settled nicely into his second spell as the Northern Ireland manager and he may choose to experiment with one of two up-and-coming youngsters such as Rangers winger Ross McCausland and uncapped Nottingham Forest defender Aaron Donnelly.

There may be several changes to the Northern Ireland team sheet but they are red hot 2-9 favourites to see off their struggling Andorrans, who collected only two points throughout Euro 2024 qualifying.

African World Cup qualifying continues with another 13 matches, including a key fixture between Group D rivals Angola and Cameroon in Luanda.

Angola were unconvincing 1-0 winners at home to basement boys Eswatini on Friday but they may struggle against Cameroon, who are setting the pace after Saturday's superb 4-1 success at home to Cape Verde.

