Germany vs Scotland prediction, betting tips and odds + get 30-1 on Scott McTominay to commit a foul with Betfair

Where to watch Germany vs Scotland

You can watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024 Group A at 8pm on Friday, June 14, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

Germany made a losing start at Euro 2020 but they can fly out of the blocks at Euro 2024 with a convincing success over Scotland, who have won only one of their last nine matches.

Germany and over 2.5 goals

1pt 20-21 bet365

Germany v Scotland odds

Germany 3-10

Scotland 10-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Germany v Scotland predictions

Euro 2024 hosts Germany have been starved of competitive action since the Qatar World Cup 18 months ago but they can brush off the cobwebs with a convincing opening win over Scotland in Munich.

Germany have paid the price for making slow starts at the last three major tournaments.

They lost their opening fixtures at the last two World Cups, where they failed to advance beyond the group stage. And they were beaten 1-0 by France in their first match at Euro 2020, setting the tone for another underwhelming effort which concluded with a last-16 exit at the hands of England.

The Germans have not reached the final of a major tournament since winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but they have made positives strides under head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick last September.

Nagelsmann's team have not shirked the challenge from the other big nations this year, either. The Euros hosts are unbeaten in 2024 and have recorded impressive wins away to France and at home to the Netherlands, both of whom are well fancied to challenge for the Henri Delaunay Trophy this summer.

Despite being in the job for a fairly short period, Nagelsmann has already established a reasonably settled side with key partnerships developing across the pitch.

Nagelsmann's first-choice back four of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger and Maximilian Mittelstadt have started three of Germany's last four matches, including the wins over the French and the Dutch. Robert Andrich and Toni Kroos have forged a reliable axis in midfield and Ilkay Gundogan is flourishing in the number ten position, where his creative qualities can come to the fore.

There is more scope for rotation among the forward positions but exciting trio Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz seem to be in possession of the shirts at present and all should feel confident after some strong performances at club level this season.

The best is yet to come from Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz, which must be an exciting prospect for Germany fans because their team has the scope to grow over the course of the tournament.

While Germany look like a team on the up, Scotland may have peaked too soon.

They burst out of the blocks in Euro 2024 qualifying with five straight wins, including a momentous 2-0 victory over three-time European champions Spain at Hampden Park.

But they took just two points from their final three qualifiers and have been on a poor run in friendlies, losing six on the spin before a 2-0 success over Gibraltar and a 2-2 draw at home to Finland this month.

Steve Clarke wants his side to be tough to break down and he may opt to pack the midfield by finding room for Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor and John McGinn on Friday.

However, in the last year the Scots have lost 4-1 to France and 4-0 to the Netherlands, and they may again be found wanting against a team who look genuine trophy candidates.

Key stat

Seven of Scotland's last ten matches have featured at least three goals.

Germany v Scotland team news

Germany

Aleksandar Pavlovic had to withdraw from the squad and has been replaced by Emre Can. Kai Havertz is set to get the nod over Niclas Fullkrug up front.

Scotland

Injuries forced the withdrawals of Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak but Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay have shaken off knocks and should start Friday's opener in Munich.

Probable teams

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Scotland (5-4-1): Gunn; McCrorie, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn; Adams.

Inside info

Germany

Star man Ilkay Gundogan

Top scorer Ilkay Gundogan

Penalty taker Ilkay Gundogan

Card magnet Robert Andrich

Assist ace Florian Wirtz

Set-piece aerial threat Jonathan Tah

Scotland

Star man Andy Robertson

Top scorer John McGinn

Penalty taker John McGinn

Card magnet Ryan Porteous

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

Match info

Fifa rankings

Germany (16), Scotland (39)

Venue

Allianz Arena, Munich

Weather

Clear, 18C

