Euro 2024 outright winner betting tips & best bets plus grab £200+ in free bets + England, France odds, predictions

England

,

Denmark (Group Dual Forecast)





Group C is a tight pool but England and Denmark should emerge. The Three Lions have won their opener at the last three tournaments and will fancy themselves to beat an unpredictable Serbia side.

The second group game in their last two tournaments have both been unimpressive 0-0 draws but this time they face Denmark and a tie could suit both before Gareth Southgate's side take on Slovenia.

The Danes open against the Slovenes but are expected to have too much and will also feel they can battle past the Serbs in their final Group C contest.

The teams could both finish on seven points but England's greater attacking threat hints that they will take top spot in the pool.