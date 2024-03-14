Football accumulator tips for Friday March 15: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet

It's a quiet Friday on the domestic front so punters can turn their attention to the continent, where there are a number of intriguing games which feature in our Friday fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with CopyBet.



Friday's accumulator predictions

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

RB Leipzig to beat Cologne

Bologna to beat Empoli

Real Sociedad to beat Cadiz

Estoril to beat Portimonense

Cologne v RB Leipzig

Cologne have won only two of 12 matches at home in the league this season and look likely to come up short against RB Leipzig, who are unbeaten in eight of the last nine meetings between these two.

Empoli v Bologna

Bologna have won six of their last seven games, with the only blip in that run a defeat to league leaders Inter, and they should have too much for an Empoli side who have won just two of their 14 home matches.

Real Sociedad v Cadiz

Cadiz are winless in their 14 away outings this season and look unlikely to record a first victory against Real Sociedad, who enjoyed a win over Granada in their last La Liga match.

Estoril v Portimonense

Portimonense have gone six games in the Portuguese top flight without a win, scoring only twice in that time. Estoril are the top scorers in the bottom half and that firepower could make the difference.

