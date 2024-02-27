Wolves v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips

Where to watch

BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer, 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Wolves draw no bet

1pt 1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Wolves v Brighton predictions

A penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United was all that stood in Brighton's way of reaching the FA Cup final last season, but the Seagulls’ cup hopes could be dashed in the fifth round this time by Wolves.

Brighton have become quite unpredictable under Roberto De Zerbi, especially on their travels and have won only two of their last 11 Premier League away games.

The Seagulls are a point above Wolves in the Premier League standings but the hosts are in stronger form having won six of their last nine top-flight matches.

Gary O'Neil’s side have been in fine fettle at Molineux, too, losing only two of their last 12 home games in all competitions which includes victories over Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Brighton can be pretty devastating on their day but they are also prone to the odd poor performance, highlighted by a 4-0 loss at Luton at the end of January, and they are set to be missing top scorer Joao Pedro as well as tricky winger Kaoru Mitoma and the suspended Billy Gilmour.

The tie must be settled on the night and Wolves, who should be be close to full strength missing only Matheus Cunha, are worth backing in the draw-no-bet market.

Wolves v Brighton team news

Wolves

Matheus Cunha is ruled out with a hamstring injury, otherwise Gary O'Neil has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Brighton

Joao Pedro, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner and Solly March are injured while the match is expected to come too soon for Kaoru Mitoma. Billy Gilmour begins a three-game suspension.

Wolves v Brighton predicted line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Toti, S. Bueno; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Hwang, Neto.

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Fati, Lallana, Adingra; Welbeck.

Wolves v Brighton key stat

Brighton have failed to win 11 of their last 17 away matches

