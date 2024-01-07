Wigan v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips: Ten Hag can ease pressure with routine win

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Wigan v Manchester United. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wigan v Manchester United

You can watch Wigan v Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday January 8, live on ITV1 at 8.15pm

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 11-10 Coral

You can bet on Wigan v Manchester United here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Wigan v Manchester United odds

Wigan 14-1

Manchester United 1-4

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wigan v Manchester United team news

Wigan

Tom Pearce and Jason Kerr are unavailable while Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith are doubts. Loanee James Balagizi has been recalled by Liverpool.

Manchester United

Andre Onana is set to feature before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations, although Sofyan Amrabat has already linked up with Morocco. Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have returned to training but are unlikely to be risked. Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are injured.

Wigan v Manchester United predictions

With their Premier League top-four aspirations fading fast and a disastrous Champions League group-stage campaign behind them, Manchester United will need no reminding that the FA Cup is their only remaining realistic shot at silverware this season.

And the Red Devils, who were runners-up to Manchester City in the competition last term, should not have too many problems navigating their way past League One Wigan in the third round on Monday night.

United are sticking with Erik ten Hag for now despite the club's inconsistencies, and the Dutch manager will be eager to repay the faith shown with another deep run in the FA Cup.

For that reason, as strong a United side as possible is likely to be deployed at the DW Stadium with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho among those set to be involved.

Although 2023 featured a League Cup triumph, a third-placed finish in the Premier League and a run to the FA Cup final, last year will not be reflected upon fondly by most United fans, and it finished on a sour note with a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

But they have had more than a week to reset after their latest setback and United should throw everything they have at Wigan.

The Latics were shock winners of the FA Cup back in 2013, when they famously beat Manchester City in the final, but a lot has changed since that joyous occasion and they are currently embroiled in a battle at the bottom of League One.

An eight-point deduction at the start of the season did them no favours but Wigan have rallied well to be on 27 points after 25 games, leaving them four points clear of the drop zone.

Ultimately, though, there is little to suggest that Shaun Maloney's men will give United a fright.

Their last six games have yielded three defeats, two draws and just one win, and, for all their well-documented issues, those matches were against opposition vastly inferior to the Reds Devils .

That said, despite the availability of several United forwards, goals could be at a premium in Greater Manchester and a bet on the visitors to win and under 3.5 goals could be the way to go.

Nine of Wigan's last ten matches have produced no more than three strikes while United have failed to score in four of their last six games and are unlikely to blow away their lower-league hosts.

Key stat

Manchester United have failed to progress from just two of their last 38 FA Cup third-round ties.

Probable teams

Wigan (4-2-3-1): Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; McManaman, Lang, Godo; Magennis.

Subs: Watts, Wyke, Aasgaard, Jones, J Smith, Sze, Robinson.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Reguilon, Diallo, Antony, Pellistri, Eriksen, Gore, Mejbri.

Inside info

Wigan

Star man Martial Godo

Top scorer Charlie Wyke

Penalty taker Josh Magennis

Card magnet Sean Clare

Assist ace Jordan Jones

Set-piece aerial threat Sean Clare

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Scott McTominay/Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Wigan v Manchester United b et builder predictions

Manchester United to win

It has been a rough month or so for Manchester United but they have enough in their locker to see off a Wigan side struggling in the lower reaches of League One this season.

Sean Clare to be booked

Wigan defender Sean Clare has already been booked eight times this season and, up against a determined United attack, he could again be cautioned.

Alejandro Garnacho to score or assist

Alejandro Garnacho has been one of Manchester United's most promising creative outlets this season, having scored three goals and laid on two assists in the Premier League, and he should do one or the other against Wigan.

Pays out at 6-1 with Bet365

Grab a £40 Paddy Power football free bet on Wigan v Manchester United

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Wigan v Manchester United in the FA Cup.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Wigan v Manchester United in the FA Cup. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power Wigan v Manchester United betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.