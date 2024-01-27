West Brom v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips: Visitors should show their class in derby

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on West Brom v Wolves. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Brom v Wolves

You can watch West Brom v Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday January 28, live on ITV at 11.45am

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves to win & both teams to score

1pt 3-1 bet365, Coral, Hills

You can bet on West Brom v Wolves here and get £50 in free bets with Paddy Power

West Brom v Wolves odds

West Brom 14-5

Wolves 21-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Brom v Wolves team news

West Brom

New signing Andreas Weimann is cup-tied and Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Okay Yokuslu will be assessed but Matt Phillips, Josh Maja and Jayson Molumby remain sidelined.

Wolves

Joao Gomes is suspended and Hee-Chan Hwang and Boubacar Traore are on international duty. Pablo Sarabia is a fitness doubt but Rayan Ait-Nouri could be available after Algeria's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations

West Brom v Wolves predictions

West Brom of the Championship host Premier League Wolves in an FA Cup Black Country derby and it should be worth getting out of bed for the 11.45am kick-off.

The Baggies are hoping to avoid a similar fate to that of Sunderland, who were outclassed by local rivals Newcastle in a 3-0 third-round defeat at the Stadium of Light.

West Brom's home record under Carlos Corberan suggests they should make life difficult for Wolves at The Hawthorns, where nine of the Baggies' 13 Championship wins have come this season.

They beat Norwich and promotion contenders Leeds on their own patch just after Christmas before 4-1 home wins over Blackburn in the Championship and Aldershot in the FA Cup third round.

However, Wolves are rated as solid favourites to silence the home supporters and Gary O'Neil's men are worth backing to win a game in which both teams score.

Wanderers drew 0-0 at Brighton in their last away match in the Premier League but there had been goals at both ends in nine of their previous ten road trips in all competitions.

Wolves are missing top scorer Hee-Chan Hwang, who is at the Asian Cup, but Pedro Neto is fit again and striker Matheus Cunha is in good form.

Cunha converted a 105th-minute penalty to seal a 3-2 win over Brentford at Molineux in the third-round replay.

Wolves also beat Chelsea 2-1, Brentford 4-1 and Everton 3-0 in their three league fixtures immediately before the stalemate at Brighton so they look capable of edging an entertaining derby.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Wolves' last 11 away matches

Probable teams

West Brom (4-3-3): Griffiths; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Swift, Chalobah, Mowatt; Wallace, Dike, Thomas-Asante

Subs: Pipa, Yokuslu, Reach, Taylor, Pieters, Malcolm, Whitwell

Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha

Subs: Sarabia, Ait-Nouri, Chirewa, Mosquera, Fraser, H Bueno, S Bueno

Inside info

West Brom

Star man John Swift

Top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante

Penalty taker Brandon Thomas-Asante

Card magnet Kyle Bartley

Assist ace Jed Wallace

Set-piece aerial threat Kyle Bartley

Wolves

Star man Pedro Neto

Top scorer Matheus Cunha

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Pedro Neto

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Grab a £50 Paddy Power football free bet on West Brom v Wolves

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on West Brom v Wolves in the FA Cup.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on West Brom v Wolves in the FA Cup. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power FA Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.