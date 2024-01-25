Tottenham v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Betfair are offering 30-1 that a goal will be scored in Tottenham v Man City. New customers can visit Betfair to claim that offer.

Where to watch Tottenham v Man City

You can watch Tottenham v Man City in the FA Cup fourth round on January 26, live on ITV1 at 8pm on Friday.

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

1pt 6-5 general

Tottenham v Man City team news

Tottenham

Manor Soloman and James Maddison are edging closer to a return but Alejo Veliz (knee), Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Dane Scarlett (all thigh) are injured and Pape Sarr, Heung-Min Son and Yves Bissouma are on international duty. Dejan Kulusevksi (illness) should return.

Man City

John Stones (ankle) has returned to training but Manuel Akanji (leg) is ruled out and Erling Haaland (ankle) and Ederson (knock) are doubts.

Tottenham v Man City predictions

Tottenham and Manchester City were involved one of the most exciting matches of the Premier League season when they drew 3-3 at the Etihad last month and they should deliver plenty of thrills and spills in Friday's FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Another six-goal thriller cannot be ruled out and the entertainment factor should be high enough to warrant a wager on over 3.5 goals.

There is a lot at stake for both teams with City hoping to continue their defence of the trophy and Spurs desperate to stay in a competition which offers by far their best chance of silverware.

However, both teams are willing to accept risk on any occasion and are sure to to attack each other at every opportunity.

Their December contest was a remarkable match and the outcome was far more acceptable to Spurs, who had gone into the game without any recognised central defenders.

Tottenham continue to be hampered by a busy treatment room and the additional absences of key trio Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Heung-Min Son, who are on international duty, but they are boosted by Dejan Kulusevki's availability after illness and will be at full strength across the back line with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven fully recovered from recent layoffs.

The partnership between Romero and Van de Ven flourished in the early part of the season, but the bigger reason for Tottenham's general improvement is their capacity to score goals.

Harry Kane's departure was expected to have a hugely negative impact, but Spurs have become a more potent attacking force without him.

The Londoners have racked up 44 league goals, which is four more than their 40-goal total at the same stage of last season, but four fewer than Manchester City's 48-goal tally.

City have had to cope with a similar issue to Spurs due to Erling Haaland missing the last seven weeks with an ankle problem, but they are also coping impressively and scored 27 goals in nine games without the Norwegian.

Julian Alvarez has flourished in a more advanced position, scoring five goals in his last five appearances, and Phil Foden has come to the fore with two assists and four goals over the same period.

City's team ethic shines through whenever they are without influential players but world-class talent is always welcome and the outstanding ability of Kevin De Bruyne was instrumental in the 3-2 success at Newcastle last time out.

With a further week-and-a-half's training under his belt, the Belgian may be ready for a start at Spurs and his talent could have a major influence on the outcome.

However, Spurs will do their utmost to fight fire with fire and it probably makes sense to back a goal glut rather than side with City at odds-on.

Key stat

Six of Manchester City's last eight matches have featured at least four goals.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.

Subs: Forster, Dragusin, Gil, Hojbjerg, Donley, Dorrington, Sessegnon, Maddison, Solomon.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Alvarez.

Subs: Ederson, Grealish, Lewis, Nunes, Silva, Stones, Bobb, Gomez, Haaland.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Rodrigo Bentancur

Top scorer Richarlison

Penalty taker Dejan Kulusevski

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Assist ace Pedro Porro

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Man City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Julian Alvarez/Kevin De Bruyne

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Tottenham v Man City b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

Tottenham and Manchester City are two of the most attack-minded teams in the Premier League and their FA Cup fourth-round tie should deliver plenty of goals.

Richarlison to score at any time

Confidence should be sky-high for the Brazilian, who has netted six goals in his last seven appearances

Rodrigo Bentancur to be carded

The Uruguayan has received 18 yellow cards in just 48 Tottenham appearances and looks a strong caution candidate against City

Pays out at 21-1 with bet365

