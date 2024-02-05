Plymouth v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips: Devon delight on the cards for Leeds

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Plymouth v Leeds. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Plymouth v Leeds

You can watch Plymouth v Leeds in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at 7.45pm on Tuesday, February 6th, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Leeds

1pt 4-6 general

You can bet on here and get £50 in free bets with Paddy Power

Plymouth v Leeds odds

Plymouth 4-1

Leeds 4-6

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Plymouth v Leeds team news

Plymouth

Darko Gyabi cannot face his parent club, Alfie Devine and Adam Forshaw are cup-tied while Lino Sousa is ineligible.

Leeds

Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain unavailable while Connor Roberts is ineligible. Dan James is a doubt.

Plymouth v Leeds predictions

Leeds paid the price for some wasteful finishing when drawing 1-1 at home to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round, but they have won all of their other six fixtures in 2024 and can maintain their impressive start to the year with a win over Argyle in the replay at Home Park.

Securing a second bite at the cherry was an achievement in itself for Plymouth, who must have feared the worst when the fourth-round draw pitted them against one of the Championship's top teams.

Leeds approached the fixture full of confidence having won 11 of their previous 12 home matches but they were left frustrated by a spirited Argyle, who limited their hosts to a 1-0 half-time lead and levelled things up with Adam Randell's 73rd-minute goal.

Plymouth were undaunted by the difficulty of their task at Elland and their positive attitude has been a theme throughout the campaign as they have transitioned successfully to second-tier football.

Championship consolidation has always been the main aim for Plymouth ever since they clinched last season's League One title ahead of heavyweight rivals Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

And they are well on course to stay up having reached the 29-game mark with a healthy 36-point tally.

Morgan Whittaker has been the star player, delivering 16 goals and six assists, and was the subject of plenty of speculation during the January window.

The 23-year-old had been a key contributor to Plymouth's 48 goal tally which makes them the joint-top scorers among teams outside the Championship's top four.

Plymouth have scored 36 goals at home, are the highest tally in the division, and it would be no great surprise if they notched against Leeds.

However, they tend to leave plenty of gaps in defence and Leeds are the sort of side who could punish them severely.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke may choose to make a few changes but he is spoilt for choice in the attacking department with Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe jostling for places.

Summerville and Piroe are into double figures with league tallies of 12 and ten, Gnonto will be feeling good after his goal in Friday's 1-0 success at Bristol City, while Bamford's confidence should be high after four goals in his last six starts.

Leeds have had a few issues on their travels, losing six of 17 matches, but they have triumphed on each of their last three road trips and appeal as a solid wager to succeed in south Devon.

Key stat

Leeds have won their last three away matches.

Probable teams

Plymouth (3-4-2-1): Hazard; Phillips, Gibson, Galloway; Mumba, Randell, Roberts, Miller; Whittaker, C Wright; Hardie.

Subs: Sorinola, Pleguezuelo, Waine, Burton, Issaka, Bundu, Edwards, Scarr.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Shackleton, Rodon, Cooper, Byram; Gruev, Ampadu; Gnonto, Rutter, Anthony; Piroe.

Subs: Klaesson, Kamara, Bamford, Summerville, Gray, Firpo, Poveda, Gelhardt, Joseph.

Inside info

Plymouth

Star man Morgan Whittaker

Top scorer Morgan Whittaker

Penalty taker Ryan Hardie

Card magnet Mickel Miller

Assist ace Morgan Whittaker

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Gibson

Leeds

Star man Wilfried Gnonto

Top scorer Crysencio Summerville

Penalty taker Joel Piroe

Card magnet Ethan Ampadu

Assist ace Georginio Rutter

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Grab a £50 Paddy Power football free bet on Plymouth v Leeds

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Plymouth v Leeds in the FA Cup.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on Plymouth v Leeds in the FA Cup. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power FA Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.