Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
You can watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round at 7.45pm on Wednesday February 28, live on BBC One
Match prediction & best bet
Manchester United
2pts 13-10 Betfair, Coral, Paddy Power
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United odds
Nottingham Forest 11-5
Manchester United 13-10
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United team news
Nottingham Forest
Nuno Tavares, Chris Wood, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly are all missing for the Tricky Trees.
Manchester United
Casemiro is doubtful with the head injury he suffered in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham. Rasmus Hojlund is set to sit out again while Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable.
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions
Manchester United's push for a top-four spot in the Premier League hit a bump in the road when they lost 2-1 at home to Fulham on Saturday, but there has been enough in United's recent away form to suggest they can claim an FA Cup victory at Nottingham Forest.
United were stung by a late Alex Iwobi goal against the Cottagers, but they face a team who are struggling to keep clean sheets under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and they can reverse the 2-1 defeat they suffered at the City Ground in December.
Admittedly, the absence of the reborn Rasmus Hojlund is an issue, particularly as Marcus Rashford's performances are looking lackadaisical at best, but their loss to Fulham ended a run of five straight victories and they have won their last four on the road, including decent successes at Aston Villa, Wolves and Luton.
The FA Cup represents Erik ten Hag's only hope of silverware this season and they have enough to beat Forest, who conceded three first-half goals in their 4-2 loss at Villa on Saturday.
The Tricky Trees have sunk further into relegation trouble after Everton's penalty was reduced to six points and Forest haven't built on their win over United on December.
Forest beat West Ham in their last home game but that 2-0 success has been their only one in the league in 2024.
They needed extra-time to get past Blackpool and then penalties to see off Bristol City in a home replay in the last round, and their luck in the cup could be about to run out.
Key stat
Nottingham Forest have kept just two clean sheets in 16 home matches this season
Probable teams
Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate; Dominguez, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi
Subs: Toffolo, Origi, Omobamidele, Yates, Reyna, Ribeiro, Kouyate
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, McTominay; Forson, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford
Subs: Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, Collyer, Amrabat, Kambwala
Inside info
Nottingham Forest
Star man Morgan Gibbs-White
Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi
Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White
Card magnet Morgan Gibbs-White
Assist ace Anthony Elanga
Set-piece aerial threat Murillo
Manchester United
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Scott McTominay
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Published on 27 February 2024inFA Cup
Last updated 15:09, 27 February 2024