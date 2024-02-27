Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest v Manchester United. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round at 7.45pm on Wednesday February 28, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United odds

Nottingham Forest 11-5

Manchester United 13-10

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United team news

Nottingham Forest

Nuno Tavares, Chris Wood, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly are all missing for the Tricky Trees.

Manchester United

Casemiro is doubtful with the head injury he suffered in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham. Rasmus Hojlund is set to sit out again while Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United's push for a top-four spot in the Premier League hit a bump in the road when they lost 2-1 at home to Fulham on Saturday, but there has been enough in United's recent away form to suggest they can claim an FA Cup victory at Nottingham Forest.

United were stung by a late Alex Iwobi goal against the Cottagers, but they face a team who are struggling to keep clean sheets under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and they can reverse the 2-1 defeat they suffered at the City Ground in December.

Admittedly, the absence of the reborn Rasmus Hojlund is an issue, particularly as Marcus Rashford's performances are looking lackadaisical at best, but their loss to Fulham ended a run of five straight victories and they have won their last four on the road, including decent successes at Aston Villa, Wolves and Luton.

The FA Cup represents Erik ten Hag's only hope of silverware this season and they have enough to beat Forest, who conceded three first-half goals in their 4-2 loss at Villa on Saturday.

The Tricky Trees have sunk further into relegation trouble after Everton's penalty was reduced to six points and Forest haven't built on their win over United on December.

Forest beat West Ham in their last home game but that 2-0 success has been their only one in the league in 2024.

They needed extra-time to get past Blackpool and then penalties to see off Bristol City in a home replay in the last round, and their luck in the cup could be about to run out.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have kept just two clean sheets in 16 home matches this season

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Niakhate; Dominguez, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Subs: Toffolo, Origi, Omobamidele, Yates, Reyna, Ribeiro, Kouyate

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, McTominay; Forson, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, Collyer, Amrabat, Kambwala

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Morgan Gibbs-White

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Murillo

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.