Luton v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Luton v Man City
You can watch Luton v Man City in the FA Cup at 8pm on Tuesday February 27, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Man City to win & both teams to score
2pts 9-5 Hills
Luton v Man City odds
Luton 19-2
Man City 1-3
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Luton v Man City team news
Luton
Alfie Doughty and Albert Sambi Lokonga face fitness tests but the Hatters are set to be missing Jacob Brown, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba, Elijah Adebayo and Tom Lockyer.
Man City
Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish are back in training so City have no injury absentees. Kevin De Bruyne should be fit to start after his substitute appearances at Bournemouth.
Luton v Man City predictions
The only goal Manchester City have conceded in their last eight FA Cup ties was a Bruno Fernandes penalty in last season's 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the final at Wembley.
Pep Guardiola's men host United in a crucial Premier League derby this Sunday, but before then they face an awkward FA Cup fifth-round trip to Luton.
The Hatters' attacking firepower has taken plenty of top-flight opponents by surprise this season and another cup win to nil may be beyond City.
Last season's treble winners rode their luck in their 1-0 weekend win at Bournemouth and had to come from behind to claim a hard-fought 2-1 league victory at Kenilworth Road in December.
Luton have scored in each of their last 13 league matches, including home defeats to City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Manchester United, and they were leading until the 56th minute of last week's 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.
The Hatters will not be at full strength but they had the weekend off to recharge their batteries and their recent league results include a 4-0 home win over Brighton and a 4-4 draw at Newcastle.
City's clean sheet at Bournemouth, who had 13 shots to their visitors' 15, was only their third shutout in 13 away matches in the league this season.
However, Guardiola's squad is in rude health – Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish were City's attacking options on the bench on Saturday – and they can win an entertaining tie at Luton.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in Luton's last seven defeats.
Probable teams
Luton (3-4-3): Krul; Burke, Mengi, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Chong, Morris, Townsend
Subs: Osho, Clark, Kabore, Mpanzu, Woodrow, Berry, Potts
Man City (3-2-4-1): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; B Silva, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland
Subs: Foden, Lewis, Gomez, Akanji, Nunes, Grealish, Kovacic
Published on 26 February 2024inFA Cup
Last updated 14:42, 26 February 2024
