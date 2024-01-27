Liverpool v Norwich predictions, odds and betting tips: Reds can stay on the trophy trail

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Liverpool v Norwich. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Liverpool v Norwich

You can watch Liverpool v Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28th, live on ITV1 at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win and over 3.5 goals

1pt 5-6

Liverpool v Norwich odds

Liverpool 1-7

Norwich 18-1

Draw 8-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Norwich team news

Liverpool

Andy Robertson should get some minutes after he was an unused substitute for Liverpool's EFL Cup semi-final, second leg at Fulham on Wednesday and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai may be ready to join the squad. However, Joel Matip, Mohamed Salah), Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas are injured and Wataru Endo is on international duty.

Norwich

Grant Hanley may return to contention but Josh Sargent, Jonathan Rowe, Danny Batth, Hwang Ui-Jo are ruled out.

Liverpool v Norwich predictions

Jurgen Klopp wants his last season as Liverpool manager to be as memorable as possible and his team can stay in FA Cup contention by sweeping aside Norwich at Anfield.

The fixture comes at a busy period for the Reds, who are sure to have one eye on next week's Premier League fixtures at home to Chelsea and away to Arsenal.

And Liverpool's hectic schedule has not escaped the attention of Norwich manager, David Wagner, a long-time friend and former colleague of Klopp, who has asked the Reds' manager whether he plans on making lots of changes.

Klopp may give a few of his star names a breather but he also has options to consider with Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai back on the training field.

Norwich are unlikely to receive massive encouragement when the team sheets are announced and there are question marks over how they will approach the game, which comes just four days after their hard-fought 1-0 Championship defeat at Leeds.

The Canaries have struggled for consistency in tier two, losing 12 and winning 12 of their 29 games, but they sit just two points outside the playoff places and are likely to finish the campaign stronger than they started.

Key attackers Josh Sargent, Jonathan Rowe and Hwang Ui-Jo could be central to their efforts, but Norwich will have to make do without that trio today.

Even without them, the Canaries could still expose Liverpool’s high defensive line but the visitors’ hopes of a cup upset may be dashed by their inability to defend resolutely enough.

Wagner's side have shipped 44 Championship goals, the highest among the top 11, and managed just one clean sheet among their last eight fixtures.

They have conceded three goals or more on six occasions and it is easy to imagine them shipping a few against the free-scoring Reds, who have racked up 47 goals in 16 home matches this season.

Liverpool have more important games on the horizon but they have maintained high standards across all competitions and should see off Norwich with a high-scoring success.

Key stat

Four of Liverpool's last seven home matches have generated at least four goals.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones; Gakpo, Nunez, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Diaz, Gravenberch, Clark, Szoboszlai, McConnell.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McClean; Hernandez, Sara, Sainz; Idah.

Subs: Long, Fassnacht, Barnes, Hanley, Placheta, McCallum, Gibbs, Sorensen, Fisher.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Darwin Nunez

Top scorer Darwin Nunez/Diogo Jota

Penalty taker Darwin Nunez

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahima Konate

Norwich

Star man Gabriel Sara

Top scorer Adam Idah

Penalty taker Adam Idah/Ashley Barnes

Card magnet Shane Duffy

Assist ace Dimitris Giannoulis

Set-piece aerial threat Shane Duffy

Liverpool v Norwich b et builder predictions

Liverpool to win

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to lift as many trophies as possible in his last season as Liverpool manager and his team should advance at least another step further in the FA Cup.

Both teams to score

Norwich have some exciting attacking players and have every chance of registering a consolation goal.

Shane Duffy to be carded

The Ireland international defender is not the quickest and might have to resort to the dark arts in an effort to cope with Liverpool's front line.

Pays out at 6-1

