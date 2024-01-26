Ipswich v Maidstone predictions, odds and betting tips: Tractor Boys have plenty in reserve

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Ipswich v Maidstone. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Ipswich v Maidstone

You can watch Ipswich v Maidstone in the FA Cup on Saturday January 27, live on BBC One at 12.30pm

Match prediction & best bets

Ipswich to win 3-0

1pt 7-1 BoyleSports, Hills

Ipswich to win 4-0

1pt 17-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ipswich v Maidstone odds

Ipswich 1-9

Maidstone 22-1

Draw 10-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ipswich v Maidstone team news

Ipswich

Captain Sam Morsy is available after a two-match ban and Kieran McKenna is likely to make several changes to the team that started at Leicester on Monday. Omari Hutchinson, Axel Tuanzebe, Nathan Broadhead and goalkeeper Christian Walton could start but George Hirst is injured and Christian Burgess is on international duty.

Maidstone

Matt Rush and Timmy Abraham are cup-tied and fellow forward Sol Wanjau-Smith is injured, so new signing Manny Duku should start up front. Defender Raphe Brown is suspended.

Ipswich v Maidstone predictions

Ipswich and Maidstone are involved in the Championship and National League South promotion races but this weekend they turn their attention to the FA Cup.

Kieran McKenna's Tractors Boys, who came up from League One last season, are in a high-calibre battle for a top-two finish in the Championship alongside Leicester, Southampton and Leeds.

Substitute Jeremy Sarmiento scored a late equaliser in Monday's 1-1 draw away to the Foxes, keeping Town in second place, and the Brighton loanee should start the fourth-round tie at Portman Road.

McKenna is likely to rest several first-team regulars but Ipswich are still overwhelming favourites to beat a Maidstone side who beat League Two Barrow and League One Stevenage at home in the last two rounds of the cup.

The Stones, managed by former Wolves defender George Elokobi, are fourth in the National League South, albeit 15 points behind runaway leaders Yeovil.

Their chances of causing a colossal upset in Suffolk are hampered by a lack of attacking options. Prolific striker Levi Amantchi joined National League Bromley just before Christmas while Matt Rush and Timmy Abraham are cup-tied and Sol Wanjau-Smith is out with an ankle injury.

Both teams have scored in nine of Ipswich's last ten home victories in all competitions but they should be backed to keep a rare clean sheet against a depleted Maidstone forward line.

The Stones have lost five of their last six away games, conceding 17 goals, so splitting stakes between a 3-0 and 4-0 Ipswich win may be the best betting strategy.

Key stat

Maidstone have conceded 17 goals in their last six away games in all competitions

Probable teams

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Walton; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Ball, Humphreys; Morsy, Taylor; Hutchinson, Broadhead, Sarmiento; Aluko

Subs: Clarke, Edmundson, Davis, Travis, Luongo, Chaplin, Jackson

Maidstone (5-3-2): Covolan; Hoyte, Appiah, Fowler, Kyprianou, Ezennolim; Corne, Gurung, Sole; Duku, Reynolds

Subs: Bone, Greenidge, Berkeley-Agyepong, Kelly, Court, Earle, Smith

