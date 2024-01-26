Fulham v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Magpies can stay on the Wembley trail

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Fulham v Newcastle. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Fulham v Newcastle

You can watch Fulham v Newcastle in the FA Cup fourth round on January 27, live on ITV4 at 7pm on Saturday.

Match prediction & best bet

Newcastle

Fulham v Newcastle odds

Fulham v Newcastle team news

Fulham

Adama Traore (hamstring) is ruled out and Calvin Bassey, Fode Ballo-Toure and Alex Iwobi are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle

Valentino Livramento (illness) is available and Jacob Murphy (shoulder) could feature but Joelinton, Matt Targett (both hamstring), Nick Pope (shoulder), Joe Willock, Callum Wilson (both calf), Elliot Anderson (back) and Harvey Barnes (ankle) are ruled out.

Fulham v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle are on their longest Premier League losing sequence since the Mike Ashley era after four successive defeats, but they can lift the mood of their supporters by defeating Fulham at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup fourth round.

Financial Fair Play regulations are making it tough for the Magpies to make an impact in the transfer window. There has been more talk of potential player sales than the prospect of fresh talent coming in and the run of poor results has cast doubt over the future of manager Eddie Howe.

However, the players' commitment to Howe was evident when Newcastle triumphed 3-0 at rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup third round and there was just as much effort on show in 3-2 Premier League loss at home to Manchester City a fortnight ago.

It took the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne to enable City to come through their Tyneside test and there will be no comparable talent in Fulham's ranks for Newcastle to worry about.

Fulham acquitted themselves well in the EFL Cup but their run came to an end at the semi-final stage after Wednesday's 1-1 second-leg draw at home to Liverpool.

The Cottagers competed well over the two games but never really looked like overturning their 2-1 first-leg deficit and they are likely to look back on the midweek match as a missed opportunity.

Liverpool got the job done without many scares despite the presence of two 20-year-olds, Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah, in their back four.

Newcastle, despite their ongoing injury problems, will have a much more experienced back line, and they carry a threat at the other end with powerful striker Alexander Isak looking to build on five goals in his last four appearances.

Despite their recent struggles Newcastle rank sixth in the Premier League goal charts with 41 goals in 21 games and they will have fond recent memories of facing Fulham thanks to last month's 3-0 victory at St James' Park.

Howe's squad was just as depleted before the December clash but they got the job done with the help of Raul Jimenez's 22nd-minute red card.

Newcastle are should expect a sterner test in London but they have had plenty of time to get themselves ready while Fulham must tackle another high-intensity cup tie just three days after the massive disappointment of Wednesday night.

Marco Silva's side are likely to be physically and mentally drained after their fruitless midweek shift and are at great risk of being eliminated from two competitions in one week.

Key stat

Newcastle have won their last four matches against Fulham.

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, William; Jimenez.

Subs: Rodak, De Cordova-Reid, Tete, Reed, Ream, Muniz Carvalho, Lukic, Vinicius, Francois.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, J Murphy, Parkinson.

Inside info

Fulham

Star man Joao Palhinha

Top scorer Raul Jimenez

Penalty taker Willian

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Fulham v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Newcastle to win

Newcastle have had a two-week break since their 3-2 loss at home to Manchester City and they can respond with a victory in the capital.

Alexander Isak to score any time

The Swedish striker has bagged 14 goals in all competitions and he appears likely to add to his tally.

Bruno Guimaraes to be carded

The Brazilian has been booked in his last six matches and looks overpriced to collect another caution.

Pays out at 17-1 with Paddy Power

