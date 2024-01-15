Expert FA Cup third-round replay predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

FA Cup third round replay predictions

Tony Mowbray's stint in the Birmingham dugout commenced with an encouraging 2-2 draw at home to Swansea and there could be further signs of progress when the Blues face Championship rivals Hull in an FA Cup third-round replay at St Andrew's.

The top priority for Mowbray is to steer Birmingham away from the Championship relegation scrap.

However, the 60-year-old will be keen to get supporters onside and should select a strong team to tackle the Tigers.

Birmingham have gone seven matches without a victory but they played some decent football against the Swans and their upturn in performance could soon bring about better results.

Hull are ten points above Birmingham in the table but they head to the Midlands in a depleted state with Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap and Ruben Vinagre injured and Adama Traore and Jean Michael Seri at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Tigers must also make do without high-profile Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho, who is ineligible, and attacking midfielder Scott Twine, who has been recalled by Burnley in preparation for an anticipated transfer to Bristol City.

Carvalho and Twine featured from the start on Friday as Hull slipped to a 2-1 league loss at home to Norwich.

Hull manager Liam Rosenior will be forced to shuffle the pack, but Birmingham are likely to be more settled and they look a solid bet to advance to the next round.

League Two Newport are on a five-game unbeaten run and they can advance to the FA Cup fourth round by beating National League Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

County dominated the original encounter in south Wales – winning the shot count 17 to four – and they can prevail in Hampshire.

