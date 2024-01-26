Expert FA Cup fourth-round predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Birmingham or draw double chance

1pt 15-8 Hills

Brighton

1pt 8-13 Coral, Ladbrokes

FA Cup fourth-round predictions

Championship strugglers Birmingham appear to be experiencing a new-manager bounce with a draw and two victories under Tony Mowbray and they can continue their improvement by avoiding defeat at second-tier leaders Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Blues are on their third permanent manager of the season after their January decision to call time on Wayne Rooney's dismal three-month spell at the helm.

Birmingham registered just two wins in 15 games under Rooney but they already have a couple of wins in the bank under Mowbray, who seems to be getting the best out of the players.

Mowbray's side were 2-1 winners at home to Hull in an FA Cup third-round replay and they can cause problems for Leicester, who are far more interested in winning promotion than striving for a trip to Wembley.

Foxes' manager Enzo Maresca has next Tuesday's home league match against Swansea to think about.

The 43-year-old is likely to make several changes and fast-improving Birmingham may be capable of taking advantage.

Brighton are likely to be more focused on FA Cup progress and they should have too much quality for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Roberto De Zerbi may choose to freshen up his side but he has some high-quality players such as Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey waiting to make an impact.

Sheffield United were 4-0 winners at League Two Gillingham in the third round but they face a much sterner challenge this weekend and are likely to fall short.

