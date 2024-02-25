Coventry v Maidstone predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Coventry v Maidstone. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Coventry v Maidstone

You can watch Coventry v Maidstone in the FA Cup at 7.45pm on Monday February 26, live on ITV4

Match prediction & best bet

Coventry to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 17-10 Coral

Coventry v Maidstone odds

Coventry 1-7

Maidstone 18-1

Draw 8-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry v Maidstone team news

Coventry

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is injured, joining Ben Sheaf and Jamie Allen on the sidelines for the Sky Blues.

Maidstone

Paul Appiah is suspended after his red card against Aveley. Harry Kyprianou is an injury doubt and forwards Matt Rush and Timmy Abraham are cup-tied.

Coventry v Maidstone predictions

Maidstone of the National League South produced a 22-1 FA Cup shock when they won 2-1 at Ipswich in the fourth round and George Elokobi's men are hoping to claim another Championship scalp on Monday.

The Stones travel to Coventry, who are in the hunt for a playoff place in the second tier despite being 21 points behind the highflying Tractor Boys.

Maidstone had already beaten EFL clubs Barrow and Stevenage, who are chasing promotion from League Two and League One respectively, in the cup before their astonishing victory at Portman Road.

It was a proper smash-and-grab raid – understandably, given the gulf in class between the teams – as Maidstone scored with their only two shots at goal while Ipswich converted only one of their 38 attempts.

Coventry, beaten by Luton in last season's playoff final, suffered a damaging 3-0 home defeat to top-six hopefuls Preston on Friday and face another significant fixture away to West Brom on Friday.

Mark Robins should have the squad depth to make changes and still see off their cup visitors but Maidstone, whose seven cup victories this season include five away from home, are unlikely to roll over.

Cov are an appealing price to win a match featuring under 3.5 goals. The only one of their seven home league victories this term that had over 3.5 goals was last month's 3-1 win over Leicester, when they scored three late goals against a Foxes side reduced to ten men just before half-time.

Key stat

Maidstone have conceded only three goals in seven FA Cup ties this season.

Probable teams

Coventry (4-2-3-1): Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Kelly, Torp; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms

Subs: Binks, Dasilva, O'Hare, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, Godden, Lusala

Maidstone (4-3-3): Lucas; Hoyte, Fowler, Brown, Greenidge; Corne, Bone, Berkeley-Agyepong; Sole, Duku, Reynolds

Subs: Ezennolim, Smith, Court, Gurung, Iandolo, Kyprianou, Kelly

