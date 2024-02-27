Chelsea v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free FA Cup tips, best bets and predictions for Chelsea v Leeds. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Chelsea v Leeds
You can watch Chelsea v Leeds in the FA Cup at 7.30pm on Wednesday February 28, live on ITV4
Match prediction & best bet
Leeds or draw double chance
1pt 11-8 bet365
Chelsea v Leeds odds
Chelsea 1-2
Leeds 6-1
Draw 16-5
Chelsea v Leeds team news
Chelsea
Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, Lesley Ugochukwu and Christopher Nkunku are all set to miss out while Thiago Silva is a major doubt and Cesare Casadei is cup tied.
Leeds
Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas are all out but Sam Byram is training again and may be available. Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford are all doubts.
Chelsea v Leeds predictions
Chelsea’s season went from bad to worse on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in the EFL Cup final and the misery may not be over as they host Leeds in tonight’s FA Cup fifth round.
The Blues dominated for large periods of the final but again their finishing deserted them as they missed big chance after big chance before Virgil Van Dijk was able to take advantage with a winner in extra time.
Mauricio Pochettino claimed that his side were hanging on for a penalty shootout at that point and that attitude does not bode well for the rest of the campaign.
They face a Leeds team riding high after winning their last nine Championship games, including a crucial 3-1 comeback victory over title rivals Leicester on Friday.
That victory showed the battle and belief in this Whites side, something that has looked sorely missing from Chelsea at times this season.
Daniel Farke’s men are unbeaten in their last 12 games and look a value selection to extend that run.
After a mentally and physically draining loss against Liverpool at the weekend, in which the focus has been on the Reds’ lack of experience triumphing over the Blues’ expensive squad, a highly motivated and in-form visiting side is the last thing Chelsea will want to face just three days later.
The hosts have now won just two of their last seven matches and Leeds are fancied to at least avoid defeat in this clash.
Key stat
Leeds have conceded only four goals in their last 12 games
Probable teams
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Gilchrist, Chalobah, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Sterling
Subs: Caicedo, Petrovic, Chilwell, Jackson, Disasi, Taurianinen, Gee
Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Cooper, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Piroe, Anthony; Joseph
Subs: Summerville, Rutter, Rodon, Cresswell, James, Bamford, Shackleton
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.