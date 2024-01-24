Bournemouth v Swansea predictions, odds and betting tips: Cherries can pick off attack-minded Swans

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Bournemouth v Swansea. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Bournemouth v Swansea

You can watch Bournemouth v Swansea in the FA Cup fourth round on January 25th, live on S4C & BBC iPlayer at 7.45pm on Thursday.

Match prediction & best bet

Bournemouth & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365

Bournemouth v Swansea odds

Bournemouth 2-7

Swansea 10-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth v Swansea team news

Bournemouth

Max Aarons (hamstring) has joined Tyler Adams (knee) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) on the injured list and Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara are on international duty. Milos Kerkez (ankle) and Adam Smith (unspecified injury) are doubts and Marcos Senesi is available after suspension.

Swansea

Sam Parker (unspecified injury) missed out at the weekend and Josh Key (hamstring), Liam Walsh (calf) and Josh Ginnelly (muscle strain) remain sidelined. Jamal Lowe is ineligible as he is on loan from the Cherries.

Bournemouth v Swansea predictions

Bournemouth experienced a sobering 4-0 loss at home to Liverpool on Sunday but they can be pleased with their general progress at this stage of the season and can keep hopes of silverware alive by defeating Swansea in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Cherries do not want to lose sight of their main objective, which is to stay in the Premier League, but they can also afford to strive for further FA Cup progress.

Despite their weekend defeat Andoni Iraola's side are sitting fairly comfortably in 12th place with nine points separating them from the relegation zone.

Iraola made eight changes for Bournemouth's FA Cup third-round tie at QPR and almost came to regret it as his team fell two goals behind before fighting back to secure a 3-2 success.

The 41-year-old would prefer a less stressful evening against the Swans and will be anxious to avoid a draw and the inconvenience of an extra fixture in south Wales.

Iraola will probably send out a strong side and that would make life difficult for Swansea, who are 16th in the Championship and still getting used to their recently installed manager, Luke Williams.

The Swans have a reputation for playing possession-based football but they strayed from those principles in the summer by appointing a more pragmatic manager, Michael Duff, as Russell Martin's replacement.

Duff was sacked in December but he had a clear influence on the playing style.

Swansea's average possession share in Championship matches dropped from 64 per cent (last season's figure) to 52.3, but they are reverting to a more familiar approach under Williams, who is another fan of the keeping the ball away from the opposition.

Williams was persuaded to switch dugouts from League Two promotion chasers Notts County, who are top the League Two possession charts and the leading scorers with 60 goals.

And his attacking emphasis has been quickly picked up by the Swans, who registered 15 shots during Saturday's 3-1 loss at home to highflying Southampton.

Swansea went toe-to-toe with the Saints but they always looked vulnerable at the back and paid the price against a team with better attacking players.

The Swans should continue to score goals - they have netted in 13 of their last 14 matches - and there will be plenty of occasions when their expansive approach leads to more positive outcomes.

However, there will also be instances when they are outscored by a better opponent and another is likely to arise when they lock horns with Bournemouth on the south coast.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 11 of Swansea's last 14 fixtures

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Hill, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Subs: Neto, Scott, Mepham, Brooks, Kilkenny, Smith, Billing, Moore, Greenwood.

Swansea (4-3-2-1): Rushworth; Darling, Wood, Humphreys, Tymon; Ashby, Grimes, Fulton; Paterson, Cullen; Yates.

Subs: Fisher, O Cooper, Patino, Pedersen, Allen, Bolasie, Naughton, Ogbeta, Parker.

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Marcus Tavernier

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

Swansea

Star man Matt Grimes

Top scorer Jerry Yates

Penalty taker Matt Grimes

Card magnet Harry Darling

Assist ace Josh Tymon

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Darling

Bournemouth v Swansea b et builder predictions

Bournemouth to win

Bournemouth have won five of their last seven matches and can make their Premier League class count against Swansea, who are 16th in the Championship.

Over 3.5 goals

Swansea head coach Luke Williams favours an attacking approach and his team can contribute to a high-scoring outcome.

Justin Kluivert to score the first goal

Exciting Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert has contributed two goals in his last four appearances and has every chance of breaking the deadlock against the Swans.

Pays out at 15-1 with Paddy Power

