Bournemouth v Leicester predictions, odds and betting tips
Free FA Cup tips, best bets and predictions for Bournemouth v Leicester
Where to watch
BBC Red Button/BBC iPlayer, 7.30pm Tuesday
Best bets
Draw
1pt 3-1 Paddy Power
Bournemouth v Leicester predictions
Leicester's advantage at the top of the Championship was reduced to six points after their 3-1 loss to Leeds on Friday but the Foxes can distract themselves from league issues with an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Premier League Bournemouth on Tuesday.
That was Leicester's second successive defeat after they lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough and they will be hoping for something of a reset when they head to the south coast.
Punters should not be swayed by those recent results, though, as Leicester have dominated the Championship this term and they have been exceptional on the road, losing only three of their 17 away games.
The Cherries, meanwhile, are a promising work in progress under Andoni Iraola and they had their chances in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.
They are winless in five games since their 5-0 mauling of Swansea in the last round of the FA Cup, however, and there could be little to separate these sides at the Vitality Stadium.
Three of Bournemouth's last five games have ended with the scores level and the draw could be the way to go.
Bournemouth v Leicester team news
Bournemouth
Philip Billing is back from suspension and Romain Favre has returned from illness but Bournemouth are still without Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, James Hill and Max Aarons.
Leicester
A leg injury keeps out Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for the Foxes. Enzo Maresca has said he will make sweeping changes to his team.
Bournemouth v Leicester predicted line-ups
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Ouattara, Scott, Sinisterra; Solanke.
Leicester (3-4-3): Stolarczyk; Nelson, Coady, Doyle; Cover, Choudhury, Praet, Akgun; Albrighton, Daka, Fatawu.
Bournemouth v Leicester key stat
Only Brighton (nine) have drawn more matches in the Premier League than Bournemouth (seven) this season.
