Blackburn v Wrexham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Dragons can trouble leaky home defence

Where to watch Blackburn v Wrexham

You can watch Blackburn v Wrexham in the FA Cup on Monday January 29, live on BBC One Wales & BBC iPlayer

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

3pts 5-4 Betfair

Blackburn v Wrexham odds

Blackburn 3-4

Wrexham 13-4

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Blackburn v Wrexham team news

Blackburn

Defenders Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter have been ruled out due to hamstring injuries. New signing Connor O'Riordan is cup-tied and Ryan Hedges, Sam Barnes and John Buckley remain sidelined but Tyrhys Dolan has returned to training.

Wrexham

William Boyle is suspended after his red card against Newport and Anthony Forde and Tom O'Connor are unlikely to feature. Steven Fletcher, Andy Cannon, Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden face fitness tests but Jacob Mendy is available after his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Blackburn v Wrexham predictions

Wrexham were involved in a couple of memorable FA Cup ties against Championship opponents last season and their fourth-round trip to Blackburn could produce another entertaining contest.

The Red Dragons, then of the National League, won 4-3 at Coventry in the third round last year before a 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield United in round four.

The Blades scored twice in injury-time to seal a 3-1 win in the replay at Bramall Lane but Wrexham, who are just 1-5 to win promotion from League Two this season, should cause problems for out-of-form Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Rovers star Sammie Szmodics is the leading goalscorer in the Championship but, despite his heroics, Jon Dahl Tomasson's men have tumbled down the table in recent weeks.

They have taken just two points from their last seven league matches, conceding 19 goals, and Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering, two of their three starting centre-backs in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield last time out, are injured.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in five of Blackburn's last eight matches in all competitions and two of the other three featured exactly three goals.

A Szmodics hat-trick inspired their 5-2 third-round win over Cambridge at Ewood Park, although they had to come from 1-0 and 2-1 down against the League One side so Wrexham should be confident of contributing to the goal tally.

Phil Parkinson's men lost 1-0 at Newport in their last League Two outing, when their hopes of a derby victory were hampered by an 18th-minute red card for William Boyle.

They had won six of their previous eight league games, including a 6-0 rout of Morecambe and a 4-1 victory against Barrow on New Year's Day, and there were over 3.5 goals in both of the others, a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham and 3-1 loss at Walsall.

Wrexham certainly have the talent to trouble a leaky home defence, with Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin in fine form, so another cup cracker could be on the cards.

Key stat

Wrexham's three FA Cup ties against Championship clubs last season produced a total of 17 goals.

Probable teams

Blackburn (3-5-2): Wahlstedt; Rankin-Costello, Hyam, S Wharton; Brittain, Moran, A Wharton, Sigurdsson, Chrisene; Szmodics, Gallagher

Subs: Tronstad, Leonard, Garrett, Telalovic, Ayari, Markanday, Dolan

Wrexham (5-3-2): Okonkwo; Barnett, O'Connell, Cleworth, Tozer, McClean; Evans, Jones, Lee; Dalby, Mullin

Subs: Mendy, Palmer, Fletcher, Bickerstaff, Young, Cannon, Hayden

Inside info

Blackburn

Star man Sammie Szmodics

Top scorer Sammie Szmodics

Penalty taker Sammie Szmodics

Card magnet Joe Rankin-Costello

Assist ace Andrew Moran

Set-piece aerial threat Sam Gallagher

Wrexham

Star man Elliot Lee

Top scorer Elliot Lee

Penalty taker Paul Mullin

Card magnet James McClean

Assist ace James McClean

Set-piece aerial threat Sam Dalby

