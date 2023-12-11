Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
FA Cup

Barnet v Newport predictions, betting odds and tips

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for the FA Cup second-round replay between Barnet and Newport on Tuesday

Newport County gaffer Graham Coughlan
Newport County gaffer Graham CoughlanCredit: Pete Norton

Where to watch Barnet v Newport

ITV4 & ITVX, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Newport draw no bet
1pt 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Barnet v Newport predictions

Barnet host Newport in an FA Cup second-round replay this evening following a 1-1 draw in Wales. 

National League Barnet had 67 per cent possession and 16 corners in the first game between the teams, but League Two Newport led until the 89th minute. 

The Bees are 11-10 jollies this evening, but Dean Brennan’s men have won only one of their last six matches and that was an FA Trophy contest against National League South side Maidstone. 

Newport are often second-best when it comes to the possession stats, but they are a fairly effective side, and in Will Evans and Omar Bogle, Graham Coughlan has a forward duo who have notched 18 League Two goals between them this season. 

Newport were beaten at Tranmere last time out, but there wasn’t much between the sides in that 2-1 defeat and prior to that the Exiles had picked up good away wins at Morecambe and Gillingham. At the prices, Newport appeal as a draw-no-bet play. 

Key stat

Barnet have won only one of their last six matches

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 11 December 2023inFA Cup

Last updated 15:35, 11 December 2023

icon
more inFA Cup
more inFA Cup