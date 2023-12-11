Barnet v Newport predictions, betting odds and tips

Where to watch Barnet v Newport

ITV4 & ITVX, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Newport draw no bet

1pt 31-20 Betfair , Paddy Power

Barnet v Newport predictions

Barnet host Newport in an FA Cup second-round replay this evening following a 1-1 draw in Wales.

National League Barnet had 67 per cent possession and 16 corners in the first game between the teams, but League Two Newport led until the 89th minute.

The Bees are 11-10 jollies this evening, but Dean Brennan’s men have won only one of their last six matches and that was an FA Trophy contest against National League South side Maidstone.

Newport are often second-best when it comes to the possession stats, but they are a fairly effective side, and in Will Evans and Omar Bogle, Graham Coughlan has a forward duo who have notched 18 League Two goals between them this season.

Newport were beaten at Tranmere last time out, but there wasn’t much between the sides in that 2-1 defeat and prior to that the Exiles had picked up good away wins at Morecambe and Gillingham. At the prices, Newport appeal as a draw-no-bet play.

Key stat

Barnet have won only one of their last six matches

