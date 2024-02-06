Aston Villa v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea

You can watch Aston Villa v Chelsea in the FA Cup at 8pm on Wednesday February 7, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Aston Villa

2pts 23-20 bet365

You can bet on Aston Villa v Chelsea here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

Aston Villa 23-20

Chelsea 23-10

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Aston Villa v Chelsea team news

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Jhon Duran are sidelined while Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Nicolo Zaniolo are also expected to miss out through injury. Morgan Rogers is cup-tied but Moussa Diaby and Matty Cash are pushing for starts.

Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Robert Sanchez remain in the treatment room while Levi Colwill is a serious doubt. Carney Chukwuemeka will be hoping for a start but Cesare Casadei is cup-tied.

Aston Villa v Chelsea predictions

Chelsea have the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on the calendar later this month but their hopes of claiming a domestic cup double may be over after Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at Aston Villa.

A home last-16 tie with a Championship team awaits the winners so, while this represents an excellent opportunity for both clubs, Chelsea are difficult to trust in what has been another turbulent week under Mauricio Pochettino.

Last Wednesday’s 4-1 hiding against title-seeking Liverpool at their Anfield fortress may be excused despite the Londoners being readily outclassed and losing the shot count 28-4.

However, the Blues conceded four goals again on Sunday, this time looking perplexed as their ten-match unbeaten home run in all competitions was brought to an end by Wolves.

The pressure is starting to mount on Pochettino and it is easy to see why given that they are 11th in the Premier League table, 15 points behind Villa, having lost ten of their 23 matches.

Most Blues supporters have been forgiving due to a poor recruitment policy prior to Pochettino’s arrival and an endless injury list but patience is wearing thin.

Chelsea have lost six of their last seven away matches in all competitions, which includes league defeats at Everton and Wolves and a 1-0 loss in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against second-tier Middlesbrough.

The Blues have failed to score in two meetings with Villa this season, losing 1-0 to an Ollie Watkins second-half strike in the league in September before the goalless draw in the initial FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

That was a pretty even contest as Villa edged the shots-on-target count 5-4, but home advantage should swing the pendulum in favour of Unai Emery’s men.

Emery said he wanted his side to be FA Cup contenders after the first game, which would suggest he is prepared to field a strong side in this replay despite still having a top-four finish in the Premier League in his sights.

The Villans are fourth in the top flight having won 14 of their 23 games and they have been formidable at Villa Park, taking 28 points from a possible 33.

Villa have won 20 of their last 23 home games in all competitions since last February, which includes recording hard-fought league victories over Manchester City and Arsenal this season.

The hosts have had an extra day to prepare after Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and they have the likeliest match-winner in 16-goal forward Watkins, who has opened the scoring in two of the last three meetings between the teams.

Key stat

Aston Villa have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches.

Probable teams

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Ramsey, Bailey, Diego Carlos, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Chukwuemeka, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Caicedo, Sterling, Madueke, Badiashile, Nkunku.

Inside info

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet John McGinn

Assist ace Moussa Diaby

Set-piece aerial threat Ezri Konsa

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Aston Villa v Chelsea

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Aston Villa v Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Aston Villa v Tuesday this week.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horse racing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.