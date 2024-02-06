Aston Villa v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
Free FA Cup tips, best bets and predictions for Aston Villa v Chelsea. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea
You can watch Aston Villa v Chelsea in the FA Cup at 8pm on Wednesday February 7, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Aston Villa
2pts 23-20 bet365
Aston Villa v Chelsea odds
Aston Villa 23-20
Chelsea 23-10
Draw 27-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aston Villa v Chelsea team news
Aston Villa
Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Jhon Duran are sidelined while Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Nicolo Zaniolo are also expected to miss out through injury. Morgan Rogers is cup-tied but Moussa Diaby and Matty Cash are pushing for starts.
Chelsea
Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Robert Sanchez remain in the treatment room while Levi Colwill is a serious doubt. Carney Chukwuemeka will be hoping for a start but Cesare Casadei is cup-tied.
Aston Villa v Chelsea predictions
Chelsea have the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on the calendar later this month but their hopes of claiming a domestic cup double may be over after Wednesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay at Aston Villa.
A home last-16 tie with a Championship team awaits the winners so, while this represents an excellent opportunity for both clubs, Chelsea are difficult to trust in what has been another turbulent week under Mauricio Pochettino.
Last Wednesday’s 4-1 hiding against title-seeking Liverpool at their Anfield fortress may be excused despite the Londoners being readily outclassed and losing the shot count 28-4.
However, the Blues conceded four goals again on Sunday, this time looking perplexed as their ten-match unbeaten home run in all competitions was brought to an end by Wolves.
The pressure is starting to mount on Pochettino and it is easy to see why given that they are 11th in the Premier League table, 15 points behind Villa, having lost ten of their 23 matches.
Most Blues supporters have been forgiving due to a poor recruitment policy prior to Pochettino’s arrival and an endless injury list but patience is wearing thin.
Chelsea have lost six of their last seven away matches in all competitions, which includes league defeats at Everton and Wolves and a 1-0 loss in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against second-tier Middlesbrough.
The Blues have failed to score in two meetings with Villa this season, losing 1-0 to an Ollie Watkins second-half strike in the league in September before the goalless draw in the initial FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.
That was a pretty even contest as Villa edged the shots-on-target count 5-4, but home advantage should swing the pendulum in favour of Unai Emery’s men.
Emery said he wanted his side to be FA Cup contenders after the first game, which would suggest he is prepared to field a strong side in this replay despite still having a top-four finish in the Premier League in his sights.
The Villans are fourth in the top flight having won 14 of their 23 games and they have been formidable at Villa Park, taking 28 points from a possible 33.
Villa have won 20 of their last 23 home games in all competitions since last February, which includes recording hard-fought league victories over Manchester City and Arsenal this season.
The hosts have had an extra day to prepare after Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and they have the likeliest match-winner in 16-goal forward Watkins, who has opened the scoring in two of the last three meetings between the teams.
Key stat
Aston Villa have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches.
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Ramsey, Bailey, Diego Carlos, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Chukwuemeka, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.
Subs: Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Caicedo, Sterling, Madueke, Badiashile, Nkunku.
Inside info
Aston Villa
Star man Ollie Watkins
Top scorer Ollie Watkins
Penalty taker Douglas Luiz
Card magnet John McGinn
Assist ace Moussa Diaby
Set-piece aerial threat Ezri Konsa
Chelsea
Star man Cole Palmer
Top scorer Cole Palmer
Penalty taker Cole Palmer
Card magnet Nicolas Jackson
Assist ace Conor Gallagher
Set-piece aerial threat Axel Disasi
Published on 6 February 2024inFA Cup
Last updated 14:21, 6 February 2024
