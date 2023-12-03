AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate predictions, betting odds & tips: Hosts set for smooth progress to round three

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate

You can watch AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate in the FA Cup on Monday December 4, live on ITV4 at 7.45pm

Match prediction & best bet

AFC Wimbledon to win to nil

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports, Coral

You can bet on AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate odds

AFC Wimbledon 1-5

Ramsgate 16-1

Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate team news

AFC Wimbledon

Manager Johnnie Jackson could name the same 11 who started the league defeat at Gillingham although Josh Neufville is pushing for a recall in midfield.

Ramsgate

Bode Anidugbe and Alfie Young came on at half-time against Cray Valley Paper Mills last time out but may start on the bench again.

AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate predictions

Ramsgate of the Isthmian League South East Division are in uncharted territory, having reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

A 2-1 home win over National League strugglers Woking set up a televised trip to AFC Wimbledon, who are long odds-on to seal a place in round three in normal time at Plough Lane.

Johnnie Jackson's Wimbledon are on a decent run of form, particularly at home where they have won five of their last seven league and cup matches, all by two or more goals.

They have been involved in some high-scoring games recently, losing 4-2 to Accrington and 4-1 at Morecambe in League Two before a 5-1 FA Cup rout of League One Cheltenham and a 4-2 home league victory over promotion contenders Notts County.

However, Wimbledon have allowed only eight shots on target in their last three league matches against Gillingham, Notts County and Doncaster so they should be backed to win to nil against eighth-tier Ramsgate, who edged past Totton 1-0 in their last FA Cup away tie.

Key stat

AFC Wimbledon have won five of their last seven home games by at least a two-goal margin

Probable teams

AFC Wimbledon (4-4-2): Bass; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson, Currie; Tilley, Reeves, Little, Lemonheigh-Evans; Al-Hamadi, Bugiel

Subs: Brown, Pearce, Neufville, Ball, Sasu, Davison, Lakin

Ramsgate (3-5-2): Hadler; Stone, Parter, Ellul; Green, J Paxman, West, Elito, A Paxman; Martin, Taylor

Subs: Jadama, Young, Anidugbe, Bioletti, Johnson, Procopi, Oliver

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on AFC Wimbledon v Ramsgate in the FA Cup. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power FA Cup 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this FA Cup betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.