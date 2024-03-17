FA Cup latest news, odds and reaction: Manchester United end Liverpool's quadruple quest

Amad Diallo's late goal sparked crazy celebrations for Manchester United fans as Liverpool's hopes of a quadruple success were dashed by a 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final defeat.

United had been available at 28-1 in-play with bet365 when they fell 3-2 behind to the Reds in the first period of extra-time but they took the first trophy off outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's shopping list with goals from Marcus Rashford and Diallo.

The FA Cup semi-final draw kept the Manchester clubs apart, with the Red Devils set to take on Championship club Coventry while holders Manchester City will play Chelsea. Both ties will be played at Wembley.

Manchester City were made 4-6 favourites for the FA Cup by bet365 and Paddy Power straight after the draw, with United 9-4 shots. Chelsea are 6-1 and underdogs Coventry 33-1.

Bet365 spokesman Steve Freeth said his firm breathed "a huge sigh of relief" after Liverpool's exit, saying they had taken 400 bets at 1,500-1 on a clean sweep of trophies for the Reds at the season's outset. The Merseyside club are now 9-2 to win the Premier League and Europa League in addition to the EFL Cup success they already have in the bag, 10-11 to win one of those trophies and 6-4 to be left with just their Wembley success over Chelsea.

The United-Liverpool epic completed a wild day when 13 goals were scored in two FA Cup games after Chelsea had booked their place in the last four with an eventful 4-2 win over Championship side Leicester.

Chelsea led 2-0 at half-time in a repeat of the 2020-21 final but were pegged back to 2-2 by a disastrous own goal by Axel Disasi and fantastic finish from Stephy Mavididi.

Home fans were restless and turning on manager Mauricio Pochettino but the Foxes were reduced to 10 men when Callum Doyle was sent off for a foul on the edge of the box.

Chelsea then conjured up two fine goals in added time with Carney Chukwuemeka converting after a sensational assist from Cole Palmer before a tremendous strike by Noni Madueke added gloss to the scoreline.

In the Premier League, Aston Villa followed Tottenham in failing to take advantage of the top three not playing this weekend as they were held 1-1 at West Ham. The point leaves Villa seven points behind third-placed Manchester City having played one game more.

Unai Emery's side are evens with bet365 for a top-four finish but Spurs, who lost 3-0 at Fulham on Saturday are favoured at 5-6.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport