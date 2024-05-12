Football accumulator tips for Monday May 13: Back our 13-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

Seasons are winding down across the continent but there is still plenty to be decide and there is more football to look forward to on Monday. Our Monday fourfold pays out at 13-1 with Betfred.



Not got a Betfred account? New customers can click here to get £50 in bonuses when they place a £10 bet with Betfred.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Lecce to beat Udinese

Fiorentina to beat Monza

Liverpool to beat Aston Villa

Barcelona to beat Real Sociedad

Lecce vs Udinese

Udinese need to push for points to battle relegation in Serie A but they have won only four games all season and should be opposed against Lecce, who have taken eight points from their last four games.

Fiorentina vs Monza

Fiorentina are through to the final of the Europa Conference League and can celebrate with a league win over Monza, who are winless in their last six games.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Aston Villa have won just one of their last six games in all competitions and could struggle to contain visitors Liverpool, who will want to mark Jurgen Klopp's final away game in charge with victory.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona have posted 13 wins from 17 home games in La Liga this term and look a decent acca pick to beat Real Sociedad, who have won just one of their last four games.

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses, including £40 in free bets, when you bet on the Racing Post football acca

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in free bets and up to £50 in total bonuses when you bet on football.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Racing Post football acca.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME50

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £50 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Free bets will consist of £20 to use on in-play markets, £20 on accumulators (4+ selections) and £10 in free spins (50 x £0.20) to use on Fishin’ Frenzy at Betfred Games.

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.