Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Real Sociedad to beat Osasuna

LaLigaTV, 8pm

1pt 6-5 general

Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Hoffenheim

Kick-off 2.30pm

2pts 5-4 Betfair

Saturday European football predictions

Luck was against Real Sociedad in their Champions League clash with Salzburg on Wednesday, but La Real are already safely through to the knockout stage of that competition and can turn their attention back to domestic duties on Saturday.

The Basque outfit were denied a fourth straight win by Salzburg, who stood firm in a 0-0 draw despite Sociedad winning the shot count 21-4 and amassing 71 per cent possession.

Imanol Alguacil's men should not be too concerned about that result and they can maintain their push for a top-four spot in La Liga with victory over Osasuna.

Osasuna have struggled in Pamplona this season, picking up only five of their 14 points on home soil, and they were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Villarreal last time out.

Real Sociedad represent much tough opponents and can justify favouritism.

Borussia Monchengladbach were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Dortmund last weekend but they can bounce back to form with victory over Hoffenheim.

Two of Gladbach's three league wins this season have come in their last four games and their most recent outing at Borussia-Park saw them dismantle Wolfsburg 4-0.

Hoffenheim are seven points better off than their hosts but have won just one of their last five Bundesliga fixtures.

They were held to underwhelming draws by Augsburg and Mainz either side of the international break and they have not kept a clean sheet since late September, conceding in each of their last eight assignments.

