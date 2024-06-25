Ukraine vs Belgium prediction, betting tips and odds

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Ukraine vs Belgium. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Ukraine vs Belgium

You can watch Ukraine vs Belgium in Group E at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

1pt 23-20 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

An open game is expected as Belgium will want to seal top spot in the group while Ukraine cannot afford to sit back if they are to make it through to the last 16.

Ukraine vs Belgium odds

Ukraine 4-1

Belgium 4-6

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ukraine vs Belgium predictions

The permutations in Group E should set pulses racing across Europe as all four teams kick off their final fixtures level on three points.

The drama started on matchday one with Belgium's shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia and Romania's unexpected 3-0 drubbing of Ukraine.

The two beaten sides bounced back in their second games, as the Red Devils beat Romania 2-0 and Ukraine came from behind to take three points against Slovakia.

Belgium are favourites to secure top spot with a win over Ukraine in Stuttgart although their supporters may be haunted by memories of their group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Romelu Lukaku missed a host of chances in the 0-0 draw with Croatia that sealed their fate in Qatar and Belgium's record scorer has had a frustrating start to the Euros.

Lukaku had two goals disallowed by VAR in the defeat to Slovakia and had another effort chalked off for offside against Romania, when Belgium's legitimate goals came from Youri Tielemans in the second minute and Kevin De Bruyne in the 80th.

Lukaku and the inspirational De Bruyne had ten shots between them in that match, six of them on target, and they should be looking forward to a crack at Ukraine, who were poor against Romania and fell behind inside 20 minutes against Slovakia.

Belgium's defensive record looks good on paper but their first two opponents have caused problems for the Red Devils' rearguard so backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a good bet.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was left out of Domenico Tedesco's squad and his replacement Koen Casteels should have done better with Slovakia's goal, palming a shot straight to Ivan Schranz, who tucked away the chance well.

Belgian cat Casteels has faced 24 shots, nine of them on target, in the first two group games and Ukraine's attacking options look a cut above those of Slovakia and Romania.

Serhiy Rebrov's men were competitive in qualifying, drawing 1-1 with England and finishing level on points with Euro 2020 winners Italy.

After a shocking start against Romania, they were good value for their win over Slovakia, in which they scored two second-half goals and hit the woodwork twice.

The other fixture in the group is a short price to end in a draw. That outcome would leave Ukraine needing to beat Belgium to progress and they do have potential matchwinners in Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk and La Liga top goalscorer Artem Dovbyk.

Belgium also have motivation to go all out for victory in a game that promises goals as the Group E winners would end up in the opposite half of the draw to Spain, Germany and Portugal.

Key stat

Six of Ukraine's last seven internationals have produced over 2.5 goals

Ukraine vs Belgium team news

Ukraine

Vitaliy Mykolenko should be fit to start and Ukraine have no fresh injuries. Anatoliy Trubin should retain his place in goal ahead of Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin.

Belgium

Dodi Lukebakio is suspended after being booked in the first two games. Axel Witsel is Belgium's only fitness concern.

Probable teams

Ukraine (4-3-3): Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Zinchenko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

Inside info

Ukraine

Star man Oleksandr Zinchenko

Top scorer Andriy Yarmolenko

Penalty taker Artem Dovbyk

Card magnet Mykola Matvienko

Assist ace Georgiy Sudakov

Set-piece aerial threat Artem Dovbyk

Belgium

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Faes

Ukraine vs Belgium b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Six of Ukraine's last seven games have featured over 2.5 goals and they will have to take chances against a talented Belgium side

Romelu Lukaku to score at any time

The luckless Belgium striker has had three efforts disallowed in the first two games but should add to his tally of 85 international goals

Georgiy Sudakov to have two or more shots

The exciting young Ukraine midfielder scored in three of his last four league games for Shakhtar Donetsk and had four shots against Romania on matchday one

Pays out at 15-4 with bet365

Match info

Fifa rankings

Ukraine 24, Belgium 3

Venue

Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

Weather

Scattered thunderstorms, 21C

