Turkey vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Turkey vs Portugal. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Turkey vs Portugal

You can watch Turkey vs Portugal in Group F at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Saturday, June 22, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Portugal to win & both teams to score

2pts 12-5 Betfair

Portugal had to come from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 and the favourites may struggle to keep a clean sheet against a vibrant young Turkish attacking unit.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 45/1 England to Win, Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Denmark, Thursday, June 20th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

You can bet on Turkey vs Portugal here and get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Turkey vs Portugal odds

Turkey 5-1

Portugal 4-7

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Turkey vs Portugal predictions

Portugal were perfection personified in Euro 2024 qualifying, winning all ten of their matches, but Roberto Martinez's men almost stumbled at the first hurdle at the finals.

The Group F favourites needed a 92nd-minute goal from substitute Francisco Conceicao to seal a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic while Turkey beat Georgia 3-1 in the other game in the section.

An entertaining Portugal victory could be on the cards against Turkey, who arrived at the Euros on a five-match winless run which included a 6-1 friendly rout by Austria in March.

They snapped that streak against tournament debutants Georgia thanks to a couple of stunning strikes from right-back Mert Muldur and Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.

However, Georgia caused the Turkish defence plenty of problems and the victory was only sealed by Kerem Akturkoglu's 97th-minute breakaway goal after the Georgian goalkeeper had come forward to make a mischief of himself at a corner.

There were 36 shots in that game – 22 for Turkey and 14 for Georgia – and Portugal will be hoping for a similarly open contest on matchday two.

They struggled to break down a stifling Czech defence despite having more than 73 per cent of possession and needed a fortunate own goal to equalise Lukas Provod's excellent 62nd-minute opener.

Portugal's all-round performance meant Conceicao's late winner was well deserved. Provod's strike from outside the box was the Czechs' only shot on target while Portugal tested the goalkeeper eight times and Martinez's substitutions showcased the depth of attacking talent in his squad.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto set up fellow sub Conceicao for the decisive goal shortly after Liverpool's Diogo Jota, who also came off the bench, had a header ruled out for offside.

There are goal threats all over the pitch for Portugal, whose wingers Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva were both bright in the opening game.

Veteran centre-back Pepe was the only starting outfield player not to register at least one shot against the Czechs and the central-midfield partnership of Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes worked well.

Turkey's defensive plans were disrupted by pre-tournament injuries to Caglar Soyuncu and Ozan Kabak and they could easily have conceded more than once against Georgia, whose midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili hit the crossbar after dancing through the heart of their defence.

However, teenage wingers Guler and Kenan Yildiz, who impressed in his first season at Juventus, are clearly at home on the big stage and they can help Turkey land a blow on the Portugal rearguard.

The favourites have beaten Sweden 5-2 and Finland 4-2 in friendlies this year, also losing 2-0 to Slovenia and 2-1 to Croatia, but they should be confident of coming out on top in a high-scoring clash.

Key stat

Portugal have kept only one clean sheet in six internationals in 2024

Turkey vs Portugal team news

Turkey

Vincenzo Montella may stick with the 11 who started against Georgia although Salih Ozcan and Okay Yokuslu are pushing for recalls in midfield.

Portugal

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez is likely to play a 3-4-3 formation again with Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes in central midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

Probable teams

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Portugal (3-4-3): Costa; Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Dalot, Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; B Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Inside info

Turkey

Star man Hakan Calhanoglu

Top scorer Baris Yilmaz

Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu

Card magnet Samet Akaydin

Assist ace Arda Guler

Set-piece aerial threat Abdulkerim Bardakci

Portugal

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo

Penalty taker Cristiano Ronaldo

Card magnet Vitinha

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Cristiano Ronaldo

Match info

Fifa rankings

Turkey 42, Portugal 6

Venue

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Weather

Cloudy but dry, 19C

Turkey vs Portugal b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

There were 36 shots in Turkey's opening 3-1 win over Georgia and Portugal have kept only one clean sheet in their last six matches

Bernardo Silva over 1.5 shots

Portugal's right-winger had two shots against the Czechs and should get more opportunities against a leaky Turkish defence

Samet Akaydin to be shown a card

The Turkey centre-back was booked eight times in 16 league starts for Fenerbahce and Panathinaikos in 2023-24

Pays out at 12-1 with bet365

Grab £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power when you bet on Turkey vs Portugal

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet £10 on Turkey vs Portugal.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Paddy Power bet builder offer when you place a qualifying bet Turkey vs Portugal at Euro 2024.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link to sign up using promo code YSKASP .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of 1-2 (1.50) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free bet builders. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Republic of Ireland.

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 GMT on 01/04/2025.

Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets.

You’ll receive a total of £50 in bet builder bets which will be valid for 90 days.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Free Bets’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

To use your bet builder bets, add the selections to your betslip that meets the terms and conditions of this offer.

If you make more than one selection in your betslip which qualifies for this offer, the free bet will be applied to the selection with the longest odds.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire.

Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal and Neteller will not count towards this promotion - Apple Pay is acceptable.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.