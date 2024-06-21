Turkey vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

- More
Where to watch Turkey vs Portugal
You can watch Turkey vs Portugal in Group F at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Saturday, June 22, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Portugal to win & both teams to score
2pts 12-5 Betfair
Portugal had to come from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 and the favourites may struggle to keep a clean sheet against a vibrant young Turkish attacking unit.
Turkey vs Portugal odds
Turkey 5-1
Portugal 4-7
Draw 100-30
Odds correct at time of publishing
Turkey vs Portugal predictions
Portugal were perfection personified in Euro 2024 qualifying, winning all ten of their matches, but Roberto Martinez's men almost stumbled at the first hurdle at the finals.
The Group F favourites needed a 92nd-minute goal from substitute Francisco Conceicao to seal a 2-1 comeback win over the Czech Republic while Turkey beat Georgia 3-1 in the other game in the section.
An entertaining Portugal victory could be on the cards against Turkey, who arrived at the Euros on a five-match winless run which included a 6-1 friendly rout by Austria in March.
They snapped that streak against tournament debutants Georgia thanks to a couple of stunning strikes from right-back Mert Muldur and Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.
However, Georgia caused the Turkish defence plenty of problems and the victory was only sealed by Kerem Akturkoglu's 97th-minute breakaway goal after the Georgian goalkeeper had come forward to make a mischief of himself at a corner.
There were 36 shots in that game – 22 for Turkey and 14 for Georgia – and Portugal will be hoping for a similarly open contest on matchday two.
They struggled to break down a stifling Czech defence despite having more than 73 per cent of possession and needed a fortunate own goal to equalise Lukas Provod's excellent 62nd-minute opener.
Portugal's all-round performance meant Conceicao's late winner was well deserved. Provod's strike from outside the box was the Czechs' only shot on target while Portugal tested the goalkeeper eight times and Martinez's substitutions showcased the depth of attacking talent in his squad.
Wolves winger Pedro Neto set up fellow sub Conceicao for the decisive goal shortly after Liverpool's Diogo Jota, who also came off the bench, had a header ruled out for offside.
There are goal threats all over the pitch for Portugal, whose wingers Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva were both bright in the opening game.
Veteran centre-back Pepe was the only starting outfield player not to register at least one shot against the Czechs and the central-midfield partnership of Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes worked well.
Turkey's defensive plans were disrupted by pre-tournament injuries to Caglar Soyuncu and Ozan Kabak and they could easily have conceded more than once against Georgia, whose midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili hit the crossbar after dancing through the heart of their defence.
However, teenage wingers Guler and Kenan Yildiz, who impressed in his first season at Juventus, are clearly at home on the big stage and they can help Turkey land a blow on the Portugal rearguard.
The favourites have beaten Sweden 5-2 and Finland 4-2 in friendlies this year, also losing 2-0 to Slovenia and 2-1 to Croatia, but they should be confident of coming out on top in a high-scoring clash.
Key stat
Portugal have kept only one clean sheet in six internationals in 2024
Turkey vs Portugal team news
Turkey
Vincenzo Montella may stick with the 11 who started against Georgia although Salih Ozcan and Okay Yokuslu are pushing for recalls in midfield.
Portugal
Portugal boss Roberto Martinez is likely to play a 3-4-3 formation again with Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes in central midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.
Probable teams
Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz
Portugal (3-4-3): Costa; Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Dalot, Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; B Silva, Ronaldo, Leao
Inside info
Turkey
Star man Hakan Calhanoglu
Top scorer Baris Yilmaz
Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu
Card magnet Samet Akaydin
Assist ace Arda Guler
Set-piece aerial threat Abdulkerim Bardakci
Portugal
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo
Penalty taker Cristiano Ronaldo
Card magnet Vitinha
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Cristiano Ronaldo
Match info
Fifa rankings
Turkey 42, Portugal 6
Venue
Westfalenstadion, Dortmund
Weather
Cloudy but dry, 19C
Turkey vs Portugal bet builder predictions
Both teams to score
There were 36 shots in Turkey's opening 3-1 win over Georgia and Portugal have kept only one clean sheet in their last six matches
Bernardo Silva over 1.5 shots
Portugal's right-winger had two shots against the Czechs and should get more opportunities against a leaky Turkish defence
Samet Akaydin to be shown a card
The Turkey centre-back was booked eight times in 16 league starts for Fenerbahce and Panathinaikos in 2023-24
Pays out at 12-1 with bet365
- Georgia vs Czech Republic prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 2-1 vs Netherlands at 15-2 odds and get a £40 free bet with Betfair
- Kylian Mbappe injury update & Netherlands vs France betting offer: get 50-1 boosted odds for one or more goals
- Mark Langdon: Dropping Harry Kane won't ease the pain
- Netherlands vs France betting offer: grab a 50-1 odds boost for one or more goals to be scored for Friday night's game from Group D
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Royal Ascot day four betting offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer for day four: land £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day four's races
- Poland vs Austria: Grab £40 in free bets for Friday night's game from Group D from Sky Bet
