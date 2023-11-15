Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Hungary to get the better of Bulgaria

Where to watch Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Bulgaria v Hungary

Viaplay Sports Online, 5pm Thursday

Luxembourg v Bosnia

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Thursday

Best bets

Hungary to win & over 2.5 goals v Bulgaria

2pts 7-4 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Dominik Szoboszlai to score from outside the penalty area v Bulgaria

1pt 6-1 Hills

Luxembourg to beat Bosnia

2pts 15-8 Hills

Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

A late decision to move Thursday's game between Bulgaria and Hungary from Plovdiv to Sofia has angered the Hungarian Football Federation, with the body calling the decision "unprecedented, totally unjustified and grossly unsportsmanlike".

The decision will have riled not only the federation but the team too and they will be looking to put that frustration into their performance on Thursday and they should do so, as they rate a far stronger outfit than their hosts who have failed to pick up a win in their six group games so far.

Hungary are unbeaten in their qualifying campaign, winning four of their six matches, and have beaten a strong Serbian side twice in that run.

The visitors have won their last two meetings with Bulgaria, scoring three goals in both matches, while three of their last four qualifiers have seen over 2.5 goals and, fired up by their anger at the venue switch, could put plenty past their hosts who will be without a home crowd due to the late change.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai could be key in a big win for Hungary who are without their top scorer in qualifying Barnabas Varga as well as fellow attacker Roland Sallai.

Szoboszlai has already scored from outside the area in qualifying, against Bulgaria, and his sole goal in the Premier League this season came from range. In the absence of key attackers, the goal-scoring onus will fall on the Hungarian captain and he may oblige with another thunderbolt from outside the box.

Bosnia have already missed out on automatic qualification for next summer’s Euro 2024 finals in Germany and have subsequently rested key players for their remaining two Group J games, starting with Thursday's trip to Luxembourg, as they look ahead to the playoffs next year.

Captain Edin Dzeko and former Juventus star Miralem Pjanic are not in the squad, which will give hosts Luxembourg increased confidence as they have already beaten Bosnia once and now face a weakened side this time around.

The visitors have failed to score in five of their last seven away matches and may struggle in the attacking third without their talismanic midfielder and record goalscorer against a resolute Luxembourg.

The reverse fixture saw Thursday’s hosts win 2-0 and they will be looking for a similar result as only three points and a loss for Slovakia would keep their automatic progression hopes alive.

They are assured of a playoff spot regardless, which is a fantastic achievement for such a small nation, but they will be motivated by the potential of avoiding that lottery and should capitalise on Bosnia fielding a weaker side.

