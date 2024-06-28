Switzerland vs Italy prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Switzerland vs Italy. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Switzerland vs Italy

You can watch Switzerland vs Italy in the Euro 2024 round of 16 fixture at 5pm on Saturday, June 29, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Italy to qualify

1pt 8-11 bet365

Italy will be on a high after their late equaliser against Croatia and they can kick on by getting the better of Switzerland, who have a habit of being knocked out of big tournaments at the round of 16.

Switzerland vs Italy predictions

Defending champions Italy have reached at least the quarter-finals at the last four European Championship tournaments and they can be the first to secure a last-eight slot at Euro 2024 by seeing off Switzerland at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The Azzurri were unfancied before the tournament and did little to change outside perceptions during the group phase by finishing a distant second to section winners Spain.

However, they showed good character when grabbing a late leveller against Croatia on Monday and have the potential to take a few steps further after landing in the favourable bottom half of the draw.

Italy were heavily criticised for failing to qualify for the last two World Cups but they have a strong record in the European Championship and have reached the final on three occasions since the start of the millennium.

Demonstrative head coach Luciano Spalletti has shown his frustration on the sidelines and still seems far from certain of his best starting line-up.

However, Italy were drawn in a tricky section and deserve praise for coming through despite conceding the opening goal in all three matches.

While Italy have the look of a work in progress, Switzerland may have peaked too soon.

They flew out of the blocks with a superb 3-1 victory over Hungary but were less impressive four days later when held to a 1-1 draw by Scotland.

Murat Yakin's side wrapped up their Group A schedule with a 1-1 draw against Germany, but their performance in Frankfurt was tricky to assess due to a slippage in intensity from the hosts, who were already assured of a place in the knockout rounds.

Influential Switzerland right wing-back Silvan Widmer collected his second yellow card against the Germans and his subsequent suspension is a blow because there are no outstanding candidates to deputise.

Offensively the Swiss will lean on powerful centre-forward Breel Embolo, who has been steadily building up his fitness after an injury-ravaged campaign.

However, Embolo's international scoring record of 14 goals in 65 appearances is not going to strike fear into the hearts of the Italians, who tend to be impressively organised in defence and did well to restrict Spain to a 1-0 success in the group stage.

Italy have not conceded more than one goal in any of their last eight matches but they have ongoing issues to resolve in attack due to the lack of a top-class forward.

Gianluca Scamacca, Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori have all been handed starts but none of them have got on the scoresheet and it is not clear who will be chosen to lead the line against the Swiss.

Italy are unlikely to be free-flowing but they have a strong mentality and will believe they can find a way forward.

They are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the Swiss and can extend that record by booking a place in the quarter-finals.

Key stat

Switzerland have lost six of their seven round-of-16 ties at major tournaments.

Switzerland vs Italy team news

Switzerland

Regular right wing-back Silvan Widmer is suspended but Breel Embolo continues to build his match fitness and should start a second successive game.

Italy

Centre-back Riccardo Calafiori is suspended and there could be more changes in attack after Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori failed to score against Croatia.

Probable teams

Switzerland (3-4-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

Italy (3-1-4-2): Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Jorginho; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Frattesi, Dimarco; Chiesa, Retegui.

Inside info

Switzerland

Star man Granit Xhaka

Top scorer Granit Xhaka

Penalty taker Ricardo Rodriguez

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Assist ace Ricardo Rodriguez

Set-piece aerial threat Manuel Akanji

Italy

Star man Nicolo Barella

Top scorer Nicolo Barella

Penalty taker Jorginho

Card magnet Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Assist ace Nicolo Barella

Set-piece aerial threat Alessandro Bastoni

Match info

Fifa rankings

Switzerland 19, Italy 10

Venue

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Weather

Sunny, 29C

Switzerland vs Italy b et builder predictions

Italy to win

Italy are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Switzerland and they may just have the edge in Berlin.

Under 3.5 goals

None of the last eight matches involving Italy has generated more than three goals. The low-scoring trend may continue.

Granit Xhaka to be carded

The combative Switzerland midfielder was booked in the 1-1 draw with Germany and could collect another caution.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

