Switzerland vs Germany prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Switzerland vs Germany

You can watch Switzerland vs Germany in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Sunday June 23, live on BBC Two

Match prediction & best bet

Germany to win to nil

1pt 2-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Germany would have posted two opening clean sheets had it not been for a late Antonio Rudiger own goal against Scotland and they are unlikely to offer Hungary many chances to cause a shock in Frankfurt, so a cosy win for the hosts looks likely.

You can bet on Switzerland vs Germany here and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Switzerland vs Germany odds

Switzerland 4-1

Germany 7-10

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only odds of 1/1 or greater. 8 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets only redeemable on football markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

You can bet on Switzerland vs Germany here and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Switzerland vs Germany predictions

It has been so far, so good for the hosts at Euro 2024 and while two wins have not been enough to guarantee Germany top slot in Group A, they should be able to secure another three points when they take on Switzerland, who look likely to be joining them in the last 16.

Julian Nagelsmann's team have no need to sweat after their 2-0 win over Hungary on Wednesday and, more than a week into the tournament, it is difficult to recall a more dominant and exhilarating performance than the one they posted in blowing away Scotland in the opening match.

They played against ten men for more than half of that game, but they were already out of reach by the time Ryan Porteous was sent off and they look primed to have a really good crack at winning their fourth European title.

It is not just the quality of their finishing and the eye-catching performances of forward-thinking players such as Jamal Musiala that provokes this confidence about their chances and we could witness another episode where their defensive qualities come to the fore.

The only goal they have conceded in their two matches was a bullet header from Antonio Rudiger into his own net and the Magyars mustered just three shots on target in the midweek clash in Stuttgart.

That has been regular occurrence since Nagelsmann replaced Hansi Flick as manager and they have conceded just three goals in six unbeaten matches this year.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have four points which already looks likely to take them through to their customary last-16 spot and it is difficult to see them creating much against a top outfit when they had just four shots on target in their 1-1 draw with Scotland, so faith should be placed in Germany keeping a clean sheet.

Another factor to take into account is potential problems with the Frankfurt pitch. It remains unclear as to whether the roof will be closed for this clash - as it was for England's draw against Denmark on Thursday - but the surface cut up from the early stages, which was put down to the humidity inside the stadium.

It was hardly a credible excuse for the Three Lions' forgettable performance, but it could affect the standard of free-flowing football we witness if the issues have not been rectified.

Even if they haven't, Germany look a cut above the Swiss and, indeed, many of the teams who have paid them a visit for this summer's extravaganza, and there should be no letting up from Nagelsmann's team as they look to build on their impressive start.

Key stat

Switzerland have scored more than once in just two of their last nine matches.

Switzerland vs Germany team news

Switzerland

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is expected to play despite breaking his nose in the 1-1 draw against Scotland, while striker Breel Embolo is pushing for a start after two substitute appearances

Germany

Manager Julian Nagelsmann has said he wants to keep as many of his first team active and with top spot in Group A not yet guaranteed, he looks set to name the same team as the one that beat Hungary on Wednesday.

Probable teams

Switzerland (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Shaqiri; Ndoye, Vargas

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittlestadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Inside info

Switzerland

Star man Granit Xhaka

Top scorer Xherdan Shaqiri

Penalty taker Xherdan Shaqiri

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

Assist ace Xherdan Shaqiri

Set-piece aerial threat Manuel Akanji

Germany

Star man Toni Kroos

Top scorer Ilkay Gundogan

Penalty takers Ilkay Gundogan/Kai Havertz

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Florian Wirtz

Set-piece aerial threat Jonathan Tah

Match info

Fifa rankings

Switzerland 19, Germany 16

Venue

Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

Weather

Sunny intervals, 23C

Switzerland vs Germany b et builder predictions

Germany to win

Julian Nagelsmann's team have been in firm control of both of their Group A matches and should complete the job to confirm top spot with a maximum return

Jamal Musiala to score at any time

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been in dazzling form, scoring in both games so far, and looks primed to make another telling contribution

Over 8 corners

Germany have forced 16 corners in two games and Switzerland have had 14, so we can expect plenty of flag-kicks

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in bet builders with Sky Bet when you bet on Switzerland vs Germany

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Switzerland vs Germany.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Sky Bet free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet on Switzerland vs Germany at Euro 2024.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and sign up via the £40 in free football bets when you place a £10 bet promotion.

through this link Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple pay.

Place a minimum of £10 as their first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of Evs or greater.

Receive eight £5 bet tokens to use on any football market.

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only.

This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

First single & E/W bet only odds of Evs or greater.

Winnings paid out in the form of eight £5 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets only redeemable on football markets and are non-withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

For customers using Euros, the Staking Requirements and Free Bets will be at an exchange rate of £1/€1.

Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply and can be found here .

here 18+ . For more info visit gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.