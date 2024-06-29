BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

England vs Slovakia

ITV1, 5pm Sunday

Spain vs Georgia

ITV1, 8pm Sunday

Best bets

Juraj Kucka to have two or more shots

2pts 11-10 bet365

Ondrej Duda to be shown a card

2pts 21-10 bet365



Giorgi Mamardashvili to make six or more saves

2pts 21-20 Hills

Player props preview

England vs Slovakia

England could have landed a much worse last-16 draw than Slovakia but their opponents could still pose problems for Gareth Southgate’s men, particularly if the Three Lions don’t improve on their timid group-stage efforts.

Veteran Juraj Kucka is a key player for Slovakia and is responsible for being their driving force in midfield.

The 37-year-old registered at least two shots in each of Slovakia's three group games and that was not a flash in the pan because he averaged 2.76 attempts per 90 minutes in qualifying.

England allowed 16 shots against Denmark, many of which were from long-range, and Slovakia could be forced to take plenty of attempts from distance in Gelsenkirchen. Kucka won't need a second invitation to try his luck in that regard so take him to have two or more shots.

Referee Halil Umut Meler is an eye-catching appointment for Sunday's last-16 clash. Meler dished out ten cards in two group games and handed out 16 in just three Champions League matches this season.

The Turkish arbiter brandished eight red cards in 18 games in this season's Turkish Super Lig, so a dismissal may not be out of the question.

Ondrej Duda looks the likeliest candidate to test Meler's patience. He was booked 12 times for Verona in 32 Serie A games this season and gave away more fouls (seven) than any other Slovakia player in the group stage.

Duda has been cautioned six times in his last 14 competitive games for his country and may pick up his second yellow of the tournament against England.

Spain vs Georgia

Georgia have been one of the success stories of Euro 2024, progressing to the knockouts on their major tournament debut following a 2-0 win over Portugal in their final group game.

Their success is in no small part down to the heroics of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is averaging seven saves per game at the finals, comfortably the most of any keeper.

The Valencia stopper is likely to be a busy man once more when Georgia meet Spain, who were one of the most impressive teams in the group stage.

Mamardashvili made at least six saves in both meetings between these two teams in qualifying, even in a 7-1 win for the Spaniards in Tbilisi, and with the form La Roja's forwards have shown he may be called upon with regularity in Cologne.

