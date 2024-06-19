- More
Spain vs Italy prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Spain vs Italy. Plus a £50 Paddy Power free bet offer
Where to watch Spain vs Italy
You can watch Spain vs Italy in Group B at Euro 2024 at 8pm on Thursday, June 20, live on ITV1
Match prediction & best bet
Spain
3pts 6-5 Hills
Spain made a flying start to the tournament, beating Croatia 3-0, and they beat Italy on their way to Nations League glory last summer
Spain vs Italy odds
Spain 6-5
Italy 11-4
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Spain vs Italy predictions
Spain blasted out of the blocks at Euro 2024, just as they did at the 2022 World Cup, and La Roja should follow up their 3-0 victory over Croatia by beating European champions Italy in Gelsenkirchen.
A 7-0 rout of Costa Rica on matchday one at the World Cup proved to be a false dawn for Spain, who took one point from their next two group games against Germany and Japan before a penalty-shootout defeat to Morocco in the round of 16.
However, Luis de la Fuente's side should be full of confidence after their slick dismantling of a hugely experienced Croatia side and they look set for a repeat of last summer's 2-1 win over Italy in the Nations League semi-finals.
The Azzurri are just one place below Spain in the Fifa rankings but the match betting suggests there is a wider gap between the sides.
Italy edged past La Roja on penalties to reach the final of Euro 2020 despite having only 35 per cent of possession in 120 minutes.
Roberto Mancini and Luis Enrique were in the dugouts that day but there may be a different pattern to the play when De la Fuente's Spain take on Luciano Spalletti's Italy.
Against Croatia, Spain had less of the ball than their opponents for the first time in a competitive fixture since the Euro 2008 final win over Germany.
At times they have struggled to convert possession into goals but they looked a more efficient attacking unit in their opening win, racing into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal.
Their last three friendly results before the Euros were a 3-3 draw with Brazil, a 5-0 rout of Andorra and a 5-1 victory over Northern Ireland and they won their final seven qualifiers by an aggregate score of 22-3.
While Spain outclassed Croatia, Italy edged past Group B outsiders Albania 2-1 after a shocking start to their title defence.
Albania striker Nedim Bajrami pounced on a defensive mix-up to put the 8-1 shots ahead after just 23 seconds although Italy swiftly responded with goals from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella in the 11th and 16th minutes.
The influential Barella and his fellow midfielders face a tough test against a top-class Spanish trio of Rodri, Pedri and Ruiz and Italy's full-backs should be troubled by exciting wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.
Spain's attacking bench strength is also a concern for the Azzurri as Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal, who scored four goals in La Roja's last two friendlies, all came on against Croatia.
Dynamic Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alex Grimaldo and Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final hero Joselu were among the unused subs and Spain are a good bet to overpower the defending champions.
Key stat
Spain have scored three or more goals in six of their last seven internationals
Spain vs Italy team news
Spain
Centre-back Aymeric Laporte should return to the squad after missing the win over Croatia but Nacho is expected to keep his place in the starting 11.
Italy
The Azzurri may name the same team who started against Albania although Mateo Retegui is an option to replace striker Gianluca Scamacca.
Probable teams
Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams
Italy (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Frattesi, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Scamacca
Inside info
Spain
Star man Rodri
Top scorer Alvaro Morata
Penalty taker Rodri
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Pedri
Set-piece aerial threat Alvaro Morata
Italy
Star man Federico Chiesa
Top scorer Federico Chiesa
Penalty taker Jorginho
Card magnet Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Assist ace Gianluca Scamacca
Set-piece aerial threat Alessandro Bastoni
Match info
Fifa rankings
Spain 8, Italy 9
Venue
Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
Weather
Cloudy, 21C
Spain vs Italy bet builder predictions
Spain to win
La Roja looked an excellent all-round outfit in their 3-0 win over Croatia and beat Italy at last summer's Nations League Finals
Over 1.5 goals
The last seven meetings between these sides featured over 1.5 goals and Spain have scored 16 times in their last four games
Giovanni Di Lorenzo to be shown a card
Croatia's right-back Josip Stanisic made four tackles in the defeat to Spain and Italy's Di Lorenzo could be in the firing line
Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power
