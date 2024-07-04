Spain vs Germany prediction, betting tips and odds + get 50-1 on Robert Andrich to commit one or more fouls with Betfair

Betfair are offering odds of 50-1 on Germany's Robert Andrich to commit one or more fouls vs Spain. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Spain vs Germany

You can watch Spain vs Germany in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Friday July 5, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Spain to qualify

3pts 20-23 Betfair, Paddy Power

Two of the standout teams at Euro 2024 clash in Stuttgart and Spain's tactical flexibility and added defensive steel should see them over the line against tournament hosts Germany.

Spain vs Germany odds

90 minutes

Spain 17-10

Germany 9-5

Draw 11-5

To qualify

Spain 10-11

Germany 10-11

Odds correct at time of publishing

Spain vs Germany predictions

Euro 2024 spectators could not ask for a better start to the quarter-finals as Spain and Germany get the next stage of the tournament started with a seismic clash in Stuttgart.

These sides have been the most convincing at Euro 2024, having both gone unbeaten in the group stage before Germany defeated Denmark 2-0 and Spain sank Georgia 4-1 in the last 16.

But the top-heavy nature of the Euro 2024 knockout draw means the heavyweights are meeting earlier than expected.

While there is little between them from a betting perspective, Spain look more like champions than Germany and represent value to qualify.

Typical of Spanish teams of the past, Luis de la Fuente's side have dominated possession but there is more to their game than just tiki-taka.

It has been a case of purposeful possession from La Roja, who lead the way with 84 shots at Euro 2024, while they can also boast the highest crossing accuracy of any side with a figure of 33.8 per cent from 77 crosses attempted, the fourth-highest total of any team.

Not only can they pass teams to death but they are not afraid to play more direct football - something which has been missing in recent tournaments - and wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have been the stars of the show.

Despite their youth, this Spain team also show terrific composure. They were not fazed by Croatia or Italy in the group stage and it would have been easy to panic when they went 1-0 down against Georgia after 18 minutes and were faced with a compact low block. They took risks, piled men forward and ran out 4-1 winners in Cologne.

Germany are undoubtedly Spain's fiercest opponents yet and it might be unwise to rush into backing La Roja in the 90-minute market.

For all their attacking verve, Germany have shown flashes of vulnerability in this tournament, requiring a 92nd-minute goal from Niclas Fullkrug in their final group game against Switzerland to win their section.

They struggled to handle Switzerland's width in that game - Dan Ndoye was especially problematic - and it could be a similar story against Spain.

Germany's last-16 clash with Denmark was chaotic, not only because it was interrupted by a storm.

Joachim Andersen thought he had given Denmark the lead early in the second half only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR before the defender gave away a disputed penalty for handball at the other end moments later.

Julian Nagelsmann has undoubtedly galvanised this Germany team but Spain look sturdier at the back and more flexible in attack and can get over the line.

Key stat

Spain have won 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Spain vs Germany team news

Spain

Nacho and Ayoze Perez were doubts against Georgia and did not feature, so they look unlikely to be involved in this one.

Germany

Jonathan Tah returns from suspension and should partner Antonio Rudiger in defence, while David Raum is expected to start ahead of Maximilian Mittelstadt at left-back. Florian Wirtz could return to the team in place of Leroy Sane.

Probable teams

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum; Andrich, Kroos; Wirtz, Gundogan, Musiala; Havertz.

Inside info

Spain

Star man Rodri

Top scorer Alvaro Morata

Penalty taker Rodri

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Lamine Yamal

Set-piece aerial threat Aymeric Laporte

Germany

Star man Jamal Musiala

Top scorer Ilkay Gundogan

Penalty taker Ilkay Gundogan

Card magnet Robert Andrich

Assist ace Florian Wirtz

Set-piece aerial threat Jonathan Tah

Match info

Fifa rankings

Spain 8, Germany 16

Venue

MHP Arena, Stuttgart

Weather

Cloudy, 22C

Spain vs Germany b et builder predictions

Spain to qualify

Spain have won all four of their matches at Euro 2024 and they look a more organised group than Germany.

Under 2.5 goals

This will likely be a cagey contest and two of Spain's last three games have featured under 2.5 goals.

Fabian Ruiz to have a shot on target

Midfielder Fabian Ruiz managed seven shots, including two on target, for Spain against Georgia and can force an effort on target against Germany.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

