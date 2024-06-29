Spain vs Georgia prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Betfair

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Spain vs Georgia

You can watch Spain vs Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 at 8pm on Sunday, June 30, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

Spain & over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-5 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports

Spain began their Euro 2024 challenge with a 3-0 victory over Croatia and they could be similarly convincing winners over Georgia, who have surpassed expectations by reaching the round of 16.

Spain vs Georgia odds

Spain 2-9

Georgia 15-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Spain vs Georgia predictions

Spain were the only team to cruise through the Euro 2024 group stage with a 100 per cent record and their serene progress is likely to continue with a convincing victory over Georgia in Cologne.

There is a David versus Goliath feel to the last-16 tie with Spain eager to take the next step towards a record-breaking fourth European Championship success and Georgia aiming to win their first ever knockout contest at a major tournament.

The markets are heavily skewed in favour of Spain, who are odds-on to win without conceding a goal.

The Iberians have already achieved three successive shutouts but their main focus will be to get on the front foot and quickly eradicate any thoughts their opponents may have about pulling off one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

Georgia are a great advert for the Nations League, which has given smaller nations a realistic pathway towards qualification for the European Championship finals.

They were housed in the same Euro 2024 qualifying section as Spain and finished a distant fourth to La Roja, who defeated them 7-1 in Tbilisi and 3-1 in Valladolid.

But they made the most of the second opportunity, battling past playoff opponents Luxembourg and Greece to secure a major tournament debut.

There were fears that Georgia would be out of their depth this summer but they competed well in an entertaining 3-1 loss to Turkey and have grown into the tournament, drawing 1-1 with the Czech Republic before recording a stunning 2-0 victory over group winners Portugal.

Star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set the ball rolling against the Portuguese with a well-taken goal inside two minutes but he has been overshadowed by three-goal centre-forward Georges Mikautadze, who finished the group stage as the tournament's top scorer.

As well as carrying a threat in attack, Georgia showed the capacity to dig in by withstanding intense pressure in their matches against the Czechs and Portugal.

However, by reaching the last 16 they have already gone way beyond expectations and there is a danger that they look back on recent achievements rather than focusing fully on the next task, which is undoubtedly the toughest they have faced.

Spain were housed in the supposed group of death but they proved to be in a class of their own and had top spot wrapped up with a game to spare.

Luis de la Fuente's side have scored five goals at the finals but their expected-goals figure stands even higher at 6.31.

Spain came up against deep-lying defences in the group stage with their opponents seemingly content to focus on damage limitation. However, they might be afforded a chance to cut loose against Georgia, who have showed that they are quite prepared to push forward as they strive to enjoy their first taste of major tournament football.

Willy Sagnol's side have been a breath of fresh air but they are up against a top-class side in Spain and their story could end with a heavy defeat.

Key stat

Georgia's last four defeats have all featured at least three goals.

Spain vs Georgia team news

Spain

Rodri should return after serving a one-match suspension against Albania.

Georgia

Midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili is suspended after he received his second booking of the finals in the win over Portugal.

Probable teams

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, N Williams.

Georgia (5-3-2): Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Dvali, Lochoshvili; Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Inside info

Spain

Star man Rodri

Top scorer Alvaro Morata

Penalty taker Rodri

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Pedri

Set-piece aerial threat Aymeric Laporte

Georgia

Star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Top scorer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Penalty taker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Card magnet Guram Kashia

Assist ace Giorgi Chakvetadze

Set-piece aerial threat Guram Kashia

Match info

Fifa rankings

Spain 8, Georgia 74

Venue

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Weather

Sunny intervals and light winds, 20C

Spain vs Georgia b et builder predictions

Spain -1 on handicap

Spain were as impressive as anyone in the group stage and they could sweep aside Georgia, who are about to face their toughest test of the tournament.

Alvaro Morata anytime goalscorer

The Spain skipper has scored 36 international goals and could increase that tally against Georgia.

Otar Kakabadze to be carded

The Cracovia right-back was booked six times in the Polish top flight and looks overpriced to collect his first caution at Euro 2024.

Pays out at 15-2 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.