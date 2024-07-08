Spain vs France prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Spain vs France. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Spain vs France

You can watch Spain vs France in the Euro 2024 semi-final at 8pm on Tuesday, July 9, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

2pts 19-10 Coral

Spain's slick attackers may meet their match in the form of a French defence who are yet to concede from open play at Euro 2024 and another epic knockout tie could be on the cards.

Spain vs France odds

90 minutes

Spain 7-4

France 21-10

Draw 19-10

To qualify

Spain 4-5

France Evs

Odds correct at time of publishing

Spain vs France predictions

Spain were twice the price of 4-1 shots France in the Euro 2024 ante-post market but La Roja go into Tuesday's semi-final clash with Les Bleus as clear favourites to lift the trophy.

That dramatic turnaround in the betting is testament to the contrasting styles in which the teams have reached the last four.

Spain won all five of their matches, beating Croatia, Italy and Albania to nil in Group B before a swashbuckling 4-1 victory against Georgia in the round of 16.

Mikel Merino's 119th-minute header earned them a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over hosts Germany in Friday's first quarter-final and Luis de la Fuente's men had to dig deep in that tie.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri suffered a tournament-ending knee injury inside the first ten minutes and, having taken the lead through his replacement Dani Olmo, Spain conceded an 89th-minute equaliser to the delight of the home crowd.

A fascinating clash of styles is expected when they face a French side who have reached the semis despite scoring only three goals in five matches.

France's attacking play has been almost as fragmented as the political landscape at home and none of their players, whether left-wingers, right-wingers or centrists, has scored from open play at this tournament.

Their Group D win over Austria and last-16 success against Belgium were sealed by own goals from opposition defenders and Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty in a 1-1 group-stage draw with Poland.

On the bright side for France, the only goal they have conceded was a retaken spot-kick by Poland's Robert Lewandowski, although they benefited from a controversial VAR decision which ruled out a Xavi Simons strike for the Netherlands.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Arsenal centre-back William Saliba have enhanced their reputations but coach Didier Deschamps is still searching for fluency in midfield and attack.

Spain have also faced some tough tests on their way to the semis. They outclassed Group B rivals Croatia and Italy, who are both in the top ten of the Fifa rankings, and had to come from behind to thump Georgia in the last 16 before eliminating Germany.

Their quarter-final victory came at a price as Pedri is injured and defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended for the France game.

Those enforced changes, coupled with France's defensive solidity, suggest that backing the draw in 90 minutes may be the best approach.

Spain's midfield might and the brilliance of young wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are major issues for France to combat.

However, La Roja allowed Germany's forwards some good chances on Friday and France, despite their lack of goals, have racked up 89 shots at the tournament – a higher tally than any team bar Spain and Germany and 32 more than second-favourites England have mustered.

Key stat

Four of France's last six matches have been draws in 90 minutes

Spain vs France team news

Spain

Pedri will not play again at the Euros due to a knee injury so Dani Olmo should start in midfield. Right-back Dani Carvajal and centre-back Robin Le Normand are suspended and are likely to be replaced by Jesus Navas and Nacho.

France

Adrien Rabiot is available after a one-match ban and may replace Eduardo Camavinga in midfield. Kylian Mbappe came off during extra-time against Portugal on Friday but should start up front.

Probable teams

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella; Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

France (4-3-1-2): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Griezmann; Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Inside info

Spain

Star man Rodri

Top scorer Alvaro Morata

Penalty taker Rodri

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Lamine Yamal

Set-piece aerial threat Aymeric Laporte

France

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Adrien Rabiot

Assist ace Antoine Griezmann

Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano

Match info

Fifa rankings

Spain 8, France 2

Venue

Allianz Arena, Munich

Weather

Clear and dry, 26C

